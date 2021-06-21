Schließen

Graded Team Assignments in MOOCs

  • The ability to work in teams is an important skill in today's work environments. In MOOCs, however, team work, team tasks, and graded team-based assignments play only a marginal role. To close this gap, we have been exploring ways to integrate graded team-based assignments in MOOCs. Some goals of our work are to determine simple criteria to match teams in a volatile environment and to enable a frictionless online collaboration for the participants within our MOOC platform. The high dropout rates in MOOCs pose particular challenges for team work in this context. By now, we have conducted 15 MOOCs containing graded team-based assignments in a variety of topics. The paper at hand presents a study that aims to establish a solid understanding of the participants in the team tasks. Furthermore, we attempt to determine which team compositions are particularly successful. Finally, we examine how several modifications to our platform's collaborative toolset have affected the dropout rates and performance of the teams.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas StaubitzORCiDGND, Christoph MeinelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3330430.3333619
ISBN:978-1-4503-6804-9
Title of parent work (English):SCALE
Subtitle (English):Effects of Team Composition and Further Factors on Team Dropout Rates and Performance
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/21
Tag:MOOCs; Peer Assessment; Project-based learning; Team Assessment; Team-based Learning; Teamwork
Page number:10
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

