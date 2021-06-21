Schließen

Energy Transfer between Tm-Doped Upconverting Nanoparticles and a Small Organic Dye with Large Stokes Shift

  Lanthanide-doped upconverting nanoparticles (UCNP) are being extensively studied for bioapplications due to their unique photoluminescence properties and low toxicity. Interest in RET applications involving UCNP is also increasing, but due to factors such as large sizes, ion emission distributions within the particles, and complicated energy transfer processes within the UCNP, there are still many questions to be answered. In this study, four types of core and core-shell NaYF4-based UCNP co-doped with Yb3+ and Tm3+ as sensitizer and activator, respectively, were investigated as donors for the Methyl 5-(8-decanoylbenzo[1,2-d:4,5-d ']bis([1,3]dioxole)-4-yl)-5-oxopentanoate (DBD-6) dye. The possibility of resonance energy transfer (RET) between UCNP and the DBD-6 attached to their surface was demonstrated based on the comparison of luminescence intensities, band ratios, and decay kinetics. The architecture of UCNP influenced both the luminescence properties and the energy transfer to the dye: UCNP with an inert shell were the brightest, but their RET efficiency was the lowest (17%). Nanoparticles with Tm3+ only in the shell have revealed the highest RET efficiencies (up to 51%) despite the compromised luminescence due to surface quenching.

Author details:Anna López de Guereñu, Philipp Bastian, Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Leonard John, Michael U. KumkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/bios9010009
ISSN:2079-6374
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30626081
Title of parent work (English):Biosensors : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/21
Tag:DBD dye; core shell UCNP; resonance energy transfer; time-resolved luminescence
Volume:9
Issue:1
Page number:17
Funding institution:excellence initiative of the German Research Foundation (DFG) School of Analytical Sciences Adlershof (SALSA)German Research Foundation (DFG) [8711110399]; Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 961

