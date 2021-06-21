Schließen

New micro/mesoporous nanocomposite material from low-cost sources for the efficient removal of aromatic and pathogenic pollutants from water

  • A new micro/mesoporous hybrid clay nanocomposite prepared from kaolinite clay, Carica papaya seeds, and ZnCl2 via calcination in an inert atmosphere is presented. Regardless of the synthesis temperature, the specific surface area of the nanocomposite material is between approximate to 150 and 300 m(2)/g. The material contains both micro- and mesopores in roughly equal amounts. X-ray diffraction, infrared spectroscopy, and solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy suggest the formation of several new bonds in the materials upon reaction of the precursors, thus confirming the formation of a new hybrid material. Thermogravimetric analysis/differential thermal analysis and elemental analysis confirm the presence of carbonaceous matter. The new composite is stable up to 900 degrees C and is an efficient adsorbent for the removal of a water micropollutant, 4-nitrophenol, and a pathogen, E. coli, from an aqueous medium, suggesting applications in water remediation are feasible.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Emmanuel UnuabonahORCiD, Robert Nöske, Jens Weber, Christina GünterORCiDGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3762/bjnano.10.11
ISSN:2190-4286
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30680284
Title of parent work (English):Beilstein journal of nanotechnology
Publisher:Beilstein-Institut zur Förderung der Chemischen Wissenschaften
Place of publishing:Frankfurt, Main
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/21
Tag:4-nitrophenol; Carica papaya seeds; E. coli; clay; micro/mesoporous; nanocomposite; water remediation
Volume:10
Page number:13
First page:119
Last Page:131
Funding institution:Georg Forster Fellowship (Alexander von Humboldt Foundation); TWAS-UNESCO Associate Research Fellowship; Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces; University of Potsdam; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Chinese Academy of SciencesChinese Academy of Sciences
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 720

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo