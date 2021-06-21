Schließen

How to make talks less boring

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Martin H. FischerORCiDGND, Samuel ShakiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-019-00153-6
ISSN:0028-0836
ISSN:1476-4687
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30651623
Title of parent work (English):Nature : the international weekly journal of science
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/21
Volume:565
Issue:7739
Page number:1
First page:294
Last Page:294
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo