Cytokines for evaluation of chronic inflammatory status in ageing research

Liselot Koelman, Olga Pivovarova-Ramich, Andreas F. H. Pfeiffer, Tilman Grune, Krasimira Aleksandrova Background: There is a growing interest in the role of inflammageing for chronic disease development. Cytokines are potent soluble immune mediators that can be used as target biomarkers of inflammageing; however, their measurement in human samples has been challenging. This study aimed to assess the reliability of a pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokine panel in a sample of healthy people measured with a novel electrochemiluminescent multiplex immunoassay platform (Meso Scale Discovery, MSD), and to characterize their associations with metabolic and inflammatory phenotypes.