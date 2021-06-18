Cytokines for evaluation of chronic inflammatory status in ageing research
- Background: There is a growing interest in the role of inflammageing for chronic disease development. Cytokines are potent soluble immune mediators that can be used as target biomarkers of inflammageing; however, their measurement in human samples has been challenging. This study aimed to assess the reliability of a pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokine panel in a sample of healthy people measured with a novel electrochemiluminescent multiplex immunoassay platform (Meso Scale Discovery, MSD), and to characterize their associations with metabolic and inflammatory phenotypes.
|Liselot Koelman, Olga Pivovarova-Ramich, Andreas F. H. PfeifferORCiDGND, Tilman GruneORCiDGND, Krasimira AleksandrovaORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1186/s12979-019-0151-1
|reliability and phenotypic characterisation
|Ageing; BMI; Biomarkers; Cytokines; Inflammaging; Multiplex platforms; Reliability
