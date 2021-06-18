Development of a Model on Determinants of Malnutrition in Aged Persons

Dorothee Volkert, Eva Kiesswetter, Tommy Cederholm, Lorenzo M. Donini, Doris Egiseer, Kristina Norman, Stephane M. Schneider, Nanette Stroebele-Benschop, Gabriel Torbahn, Rainer Wirth, Marjolein Visser
- In older persons, the origin of malnutrition is often multifactorial with a multitude of factors involved. Presently, a common understanding about potential causes and their mode of action is lacking, and a consensus on the theoretical framework on the etiology of malnutrition does not exist. Within the European Knowledge Hub "Malnutrition in the Elderly (MaNuEL)," a model of "Determinants of Malnutrition in Aged Persons" (DoMAP) was developed in a multistage consensus process with live meetings and written feedback (modified Delphi process) by a multiprofessional group of 33 experts in geriatric nutrition. DoMAP consists of three triangle-shaped levels with malnutrition in the center, surrounded by the three principal conditions through which malnutrition develops in the innermost level: low intake, high requirements, and impaired nutrient bioavailability. The middle level consists of factors directly causing one of these conditions, and the outermost level contains factors indirectly causing one of the three conditions through theIn older persons, the origin of malnutrition is often multifactorial with a multitude of factors involved. Presently, a common understanding about potential causes and their mode of action is lacking, and a consensus on the theoretical framework on the etiology of malnutrition does not exist. Within the European Knowledge Hub "Malnutrition in the Elderly (MaNuEL)," a model of "Determinants of Malnutrition in Aged Persons" (DoMAP) was developed in a multistage consensus process with live meetings and written feedback (modified Delphi process) by a multiprofessional group of 33 experts in geriatric nutrition. DoMAP consists of three triangle-shaped levels with malnutrition in the center, surrounded by the three principal conditions through which malnutrition develops in the innermost level: low intake, high requirements, and impaired nutrient bioavailability. The middle level consists of factors directly causing one of these conditions, and the outermost level contains factors indirectly causing one of the three conditions through the direct factors. The DoMAP model may contribute to a common understanding about the multitude of factors involved in the etiology of malnutrition, and about potential causative mechanisms. It may serve as basis for future research and may also be helpful in clinical routine to identify persons at increased risk of malnutrition.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Dorothee VolkertORCiD, Eva Kiesswetter, Tommy Cederholm, Lorenzo M. Donini, Doris Egiseer, Kristina NormanORCiDGND, Stephane M. Schneider, Nanette Stroebele-Benschop, Gabriel TorbahnORCiD, Rainer WirthORCiD, Marjolein Visser
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1177/2333721419858438
|ISSN:
|2333-7214
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31259204
|Title of parent work (English):
|Gerontology and Geriatric Medicine
|Subtitle (German):
|A MaNuEL Project
|Publisher:
|Sage Publ.
|Place of publishing:
|Thousand Oaks
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/06/21
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/06/18
|Tag:
|determinants; etiology; malnutrition; model; older persons
|Volume:
|5
|Page number:
|8
|Funding institution:
|Austria: Federal Ministry of Science, Research and Economy (BMWFW) (ESA); France: Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA); Germany: Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) [2815ERA10E]; Ireland: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM); Ireland: Health Research Board (HRB) [15HDHL2]; Spain: Instituto de Salud Carlos IIIInstituto de Salud Carlos III; Spain: SENATOR trial [FP7-HEALTH-2012-305930]; The Netherlands: The Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development (ZonMw) [529051008]; BANSS foundation
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International