Development of a Model on Determinants of Malnutrition in Aged Persons

In older persons, the origin of malnutrition is often multifactorial with a multitude of factors involved. Presently, a common understanding about potential causes and their mode of action is lacking, and a consensus on the theoretical framework on the etiology of malnutrition does not exist. Within the European Knowledge Hub "Malnutrition in the Elderly (MaNuEL)," a model of "Determinants of Malnutrition in Aged Persons" (DoMAP) was developed in a multistage consensus process with live meetings and written feedback (modified Delphi process) by a multiprofessional group of 33 experts in geriatric nutrition. DoMAP consists of three triangle-shaped levels with malnutrition in the center, surrounded by the three principal conditions through which malnutrition develops in the innermost level: low intake, high requirements, and impaired nutrient bioavailability. The middle level consists of factors directly causing one of these conditions, and the outermost level contains factors indirectly causing one of the three conditions through the direct factors. The DoMAP model may contribute to a common understanding about the multitude of factors involved in the etiology of malnutrition, and about potential causative mechanisms. It may serve as basis for future research and may also be helpful in clinical routine to identify persons at increased risk of malnutrition.

