Schließen

Profildiagnostik für Kinder mit Sprachentwicklungsstörungen

Download full text files

  • spath14_S117-120.pdfdeu
    (255KB)

    SHA-512:6c77d842441291616bb68fc0ddf56abe4e2d6937a75869439360b0c96739546ba388546f0a27524d9a325745558add87b1ec2ec8e57978864dd0672601d29d1c

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Anne TenhagenGND, Christina KauschkeGND, Julia SiegmüllerGND, Steffi SachseGND, Tobias DörflerGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-510402
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51040
ISBN:978-3-86956-507-1
ISSN:1866-9085
ISSN:1866-9433
Title of parent work (German):Spektrum Patholinguistik
Subtitle (German):Das neue Konzept der PDSS
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/05/26
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/06/18
Issue:14
Page number:4
First page:117
Last Page:120
Organizational units:Extern
Extern / Verband für Patholinguistik e. V. (vpl)
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / Spektrum Patholinguistik, ISSN 1866-9433 / 14 (2021) / Beiträge der Posterpräsentation
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo