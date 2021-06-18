The Cumbres Calchaquies Range forms part of the Famatinian metamorphic basement of the Eastern Sierras Pampeanas. The sedimentary protoliths of the metamorphic sequence were deposited in a marine basin alongside the western margin of Gondwana during the Neoproterozoic. New petrologic, geochemical and thermobarometric data give insight into the evolution of the sedimentary basin, its sediment source area, its later metamorphic overprint and its regional relationship to other parts of the Famatinian basement. The metamorphic series studied here consists of banded schists and gneisses and rare calcsilcate-rocks and migmatites that have been reworked by mid-to deep-crustal metamorphic and tectonic processes. The bulk rock compositions indicate shale, wacke, marl and litharenitic protoliths. The metamorphosed elastic sediments have major and trace element compositions indicating a continental granitoid-dominated source area with low sediment recycling. Low SiO2/Al2O3 ratios suggest a relatively low maturity of the sedimentary protoliths.

The Cumbres Calchaquies Range forms part of the Famatinian metamorphic basement of the Eastern Sierras Pampeanas. The sedimentary protoliths of the metamorphic sequence were deposited in a marine basin alongside the western margin of Gondwana during the Neoproterozoic. New petrologic, geochemical and thermobarometric data give insight into the evolution of the sedimentary basin, its sediment source area, its later metamorphic overprint and its regional relationship to other parts of the Famatinian basement. The metamorphic series studied here consists of banded schists and gneisses and rare calcsilcate-rocks and migmatites that have been reworked by mid-to deep-crustal metamorphic and tectonic processes. The bulk rock compositions indicate shale, wacke, marl and litharenitic protoliths. The metamorphosed elastic sediments have major and trace element compositions indicating a continental granitoid-dominated source area with low sediment recycling. Low SiO2/Al2O3 ratios suggest a relatively low maturity of the sedimentary protoliths. Therefore, the Cumbres Calchaquies section represents a sequence of turbidity currents with progressive shallowing of the depositional environment, as indicated by quartz- and carbonate-rich sediments. The overall data are consistent with the geodynamic environment of a basin adjacent to a continental magmatic arc as the most probable scenario. Whereas the sedimentary protoliths of the metamorphic basement in the Sierra de Ancasti and Sierra de Aconquija, located ca 100-300 km south of the study area are interpreted as originating in an evolving back-arc basin, our results from the Cumbres Calchaquies region indicate a sedimentary source in a felsic continental arc with no significant influx of basic rocks. The Famatinian metamorphic evolution of the Cumbres Calchaquies rocks is of typical Barrow-type, culminating in partial melting of the metasediments. Conventional thermobarometry combined with thermodynamic models (pseudosections) reveal a prograde evolution reaching peak conditions of ca 665 degrees C/6.1 Kbar. This implies a geothermal gradient of ca 35 degrees C/km, which is slightly higher than the average for continental crust and suggests a period of crustal thinning, as known from back-arc basins, or additional heat supply by voluminous intrusions.

