Hypolimnetic oxygen conditions influence varve preservation and delta C-13 of sediment organic matter in Lake Tiefer See, NE Germany

Stable carbon isotopes of sediment organic matter (delta C-13(OM)) are widely applied in paleoenvironmental studies. Interpretations of delta C-13(OM), however, remain challenging and factors that influence delta C-13(OM) may not apply across all lakes. Common explanations for stratigraphic shifts in delta C-13(OM) include changes in lake productivity or changes in inputs of allochthonous OM. We investigated the influence of different oxygen conditions (oxic versus anoxic) on the delta C-13(OM) values in the sediments of Lake Tiefer See. We analysed (1) a long sediment core from the deepest part of the lake, (2) two short, sediment-water interface cores from shallower water depths, and (3) OM in the water column, i.e. from sediment traps. Fresh OM throughout the entire water column showed a relatively constant delta C-13(OM) value of approximately -30.5 parts per thousand. Similar values, about -31 parts per thousand, were obtained for well-varved sediments in both the long and short, sediment-water interface cores. In contrast, delta C-13(OM) values from non-varved sediments in all cores were significantly less negative (-29 parts per thousand). The delta C-13(OM) values in the sediment-water interface cores from different water depths differ for sediments of the same age, if oxygen conditions at the time of deposition were different at these sites, as suggested by the state of varve preservation. Sediments deposited from AD 1924 to 1980 at 62m water depth are varved and exhibit delta C-13(OM) values around -31 parts per thousand, whereas sediments of the same age in the core from 35m water depth are not varved and show less negative delta C-13(OM) values of about -29 parts per thousand. The relation between varve occurrence and delta C-13(OM) values suggests that delta C-13(OM) is associated with oxygen conditions because varve preservation depends on hypolimnetic anoxia. A mechanism that likely influences delta C-13(OM) is selective degradation of OM under oxic conditions, such that organic components with more negative delta C-13(OM) are preferably decomposed, leading to less negative delta C-13(OM) values in the remaining, undegraded OM pool. Greater decomposition of OM in non-varved sediments is supported by lower TOC concentrations in these deposits (similar to 5%) compared to well-varved sediments (similar to 15%). Even in lakes that display small variations in productivity and terrestrial OM input through time, large spatial and temporal differences in hypolimnetic oxygen concentrations may be an important factor controlling sediment delta C-13(OM).

