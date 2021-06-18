Schließen

Synthesis and characterisation of redox hydrogels based on stable nitroxide radicals

  • The principle of encapsulation/release of a guest molecule from stimuli responsive hydrogels (SRHs) is mainly realised with pH, temperature or light stimuli. However, only a limited number of redox responsive hydrogels have been investigated so far. We report here the development of a SRH that can release its guest molecule upon a redox stimulus. To obtain this redox hydrogel, we have introduced into the hydrogel the 2,2,6,6-tetramethyl-1-piperidinyloxy (TEMPO) stable nitroxide radical, which can be reversibly oxidized into an oxoammonium cation (TEMPO+). Water solubility is provided by the presence of the (oligoethyleneglycol)methacrylate (OEGMA) comonomer. Electrochemical and mechanical characterization showed that those gels exhibit interesting physicochemical properties, making them very promising candidates for practical use in a wide range of applications.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Miriam Khodeir, Bruno Ernould, Jeremy Brassinne, Sina Ghiassinejad, He Jia, Sayed Antoun, Christian Friebe, Ulrich S. SchubertORCiD, Zdravko Kochovski, Yan LuORCiD, Evelyne Van Ruymbeke, Jean-Francois GohyORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9sm00905a
ISSN:1744-683X
ISSN:1744-6848
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31338513
Title of parent work (English):Soft matter
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/07/15
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/18
Volume:15
Issue:31
Page number:9
First page:6418
Last Page:6426
Funding institution:International Relation Offices (ADRI) of UClouvain; Concerted Research Action BATTAB [14/19-057]; Fondation Louvain through the 2018 Marcel de Merre Price for Nanotechnologies; Concerted Research Action SlidNet [ARC 16/21-076]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo