What comes NeXT?

Christian Tötzke, Nikolay Kardjilov, Nicolas Lenoir, Ingo Manke, Sascha Eric Oswald, Alessandro Tengattini Here, we report on a new record in the acquisition time for fast neutron tomography. With an optimized imaging setup, it was possible to acquire single radiographic projection images with 10 ms and full tomographies with 155 projections images and a physical spatial resolution of 200 mu m within 1.5 s. This is about 6.7 times faster than the current record. We used the technique to investigate the water infiltration in the soil with a living lupine root system. The fast imaging setup will be part of the future NeXT instrument at ILL in Grenoble with a great field of possible future applications. (C) 2019 Optical Society of America under the terms of the OSA Open Access Publishing Agreement