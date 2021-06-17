What comes NeXT?
- Here, we report on a new record in the acquisition time for fast neutron tomography. With an optimized imaging setup, it was possible to acquire single radiographic projection images with 10 ms and full tomographies with 155 projections images and a physical spatial resolution of 200 mu m within 1.5 s. This is about 6.7 times faster than the current record. We used the technique to investigate the water infiltration in the soil with a living lupine root system. The fast imaging setup will be part of the future NeXT instrument at ILL in Grenoble with a great field of possible future applications. (C) 2019 Optical Society of America under the terms of the OSA Open Access Publishing Agreement
|Author details:
|Christian TötzkeORCiDGND, Nikolay KardjilovORCiDGND, Nicolas Lenoir, Ingo MankeORCiD, Sascha Eric OswaldORCiDGND, Alessandro TengattiniORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1364/OE.27.028640
|ISSN:
|1094-4087
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31684612
|Title of parent work (English):
|Optics express : the international electronic journal of optics
|Subtitle (English):
|High-Speed Neutron Tomography at ILL
|Publisher:
|Optical Society of America
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/06/17
|Volume:
|27
|Issue:
|20
|Page number:
|9
|First page:
|28640
|Last Page:
|28648
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [396368046, OS 351/8-1, TO 949/2-1]; Horizon 2020 Framework Programme [731096]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|DOAJ gelistet