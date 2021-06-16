Schließen

The German additive particle noch

  • The particle noch (‘still’) can have an additive reading similar to auch (‘also’). We argue that both particles indicate that a previously partially answered QUD is re-opened to add a further answer. The particles differ in that the QUD, in the case of auch, can be re-opened with respect to the same topic situation, whereas noch indicates that the QUD is re-opened with respect to a new topic situation. This account predicts a difference in the accommodation behavior of the two particles. We present an experiment whose results are in line with this prediction.

  phr709.pdf
Metadaten
Author details:Mira GrubicGND, Marta WierzbaGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-510049
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51004
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):testing the role of topic situations
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (709)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/16
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/06/16
Tag:auch; noch
German; additive particles; experiments; semantics; topic situation
Issue:709
Page number:29
Source:Glossa: A Journal of General Linguistics 6 (2021) 1, 36. DOI:10.5334/gjgl.1275
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

