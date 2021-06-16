The German additive particle noch
- The particle noch (‘still’) can have an additive reading similar to auch (‘also’). We argue that both particles indicate that a previously partially answered QUD is re-opened to add a further answer. The particles differ in that the QUD, in the case of auch, can be re-opened with respect to the same topic situation, whereas noch indicates that the QUD is re-opened with respect to a new topic situation. This account predicts a difference in the accommodation behavior of the two particles. We present an experiment whose results are in line with this prediction.
|Mira GrubicGND, Marta WierzbaGND
|Glossa: A Journal of General Linguistics
|testing the role of topic situations
|2020/04/08
|auch; noch
German; additive particles; experiments; semantics; topic situation
