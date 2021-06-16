Change makes everything different. Let’s be honest: Just about everything is constantly in transformation. Even huge massifs that seem like eternity turned to stone will eventually dissolve into dust. So is change itself the only constant? The Greek philosopher Heraclitus certainly thought so. He said, “The only thing that is constant is change.” Change is frightening. A change that we cannot explain throws us into turmoil – like a magic trick we cannot decipher. Viruses that mutate, ecosystems that collapse, stars that perish – they all seem to threaten the fragile balance that makes our existence possible. Humanity is late in recognizing that we ourselves are all too often the impetus for dangerous transformations. Change gives hope. People have always been fascinated by change and felt compelled to explore its origin and essence. Quite successfully. We understand many things much better than generations before. But well enough? Not at all. Alexander von Humboldt said, “Every law of nature that reveals itself to the observer

Change makes everything different. Let’s be honest: Just about everything is constantly in transformation. Even huge massifs that seem like eternity turned to stone will eventually dissolve into dust. So is change itself the only constant? The Greek philosopher Heraclitus certainly thought so. He said, “The only thing that is constant is change.” Change is frightening. A change that we cannot explain throws us into turmoil – like a magic trick we cannot decipher. Viruses that mutate, ecosystems that collapse, stars that perish – they all seem to threaten the fragile balance that makes our existence possible. Humanity is late in recognizing that we ourselves are all too often the impetus for dangerous transformations. Change gives hope. People have always been fascinated by change and felt compelled to explore its origin and essence. Quite successfully. We understand many things much better than generations before. But well enough? Not at all. Alexander von Humboldt said, “Every law of nature that reveals itself to the observer suggests a higher, as yet unrecognized one.” There is still much to be done. The current issue of Portal Wissen is all about change. We spoke to an astrophysicist who has found her happiness in researching the formation and change of stars. We also look at different aspects of the very earthly climate change and its consequences: A geoscientist explains how global warming affects the stability of mountain ranges. A legal expert makes clear that the call for a right to climate protection has gone largely unheard until now. How human land use affects biodiversity is being investigated by young researchers of the “Bio- Move” research training group, who have provided us with insights into their work on brown hares, water fleas, and mallard ducks. Other researchers focus on change in the contexts of humans. A group of nutrition scientists at the German Institute of Human Nutrition (DIfE) and sports scientists at the University of Potsdam are investigating the factors that cause our bodies to change as we age – and why some people lose muscles more quickly than others. Despite all these changes, we do not lose sight of the diversity of research at the University of Potsdam. A visit to the laboratory of the project “OptiZeD” gives us an idea of the possibilities offered by optical sensors for the personalized medicine of tomorrow, while an educational researcher explains why cultural diversity is an asset beneficial to our education. In addition, a cultural scientist reports on the fascination of comics. They are all part of the hopeful change that science is initiating and accomplishing! Enjoy the read!

