Localised thickening and grounding of an Antarctic ice shelf from tidal triggering and sizing of cryoseismicity

We observe remarkably periodic patterns of seismicity rates and magnitudes at the Fimbul Ice Shelf, East Antarctica, correlating with the cycles of the ocean tide. Our analysis covers 19 years of continuous seismic recordings from Antarctic broadband stations. Seismicity commences abruptly during austral summer 2011 at a location near the ocean front in a shallow water region. Dozens of highly repetitive events occur in semi-diurnal cycles, with magnitudes and rates fluctuating steadily with the tide. In contrast to the common unpredictability of earthquake magnitudes, the event magnitudes show deterministic trends within single cycles and strong correlations with spring tides and tide height. The events occur quasi-periodically and the highly constrained event sources migrate landwards during rising tide. We show that a simple, mechanical model can explain most of the observations. Our model assumes stick-slip motion on a patch of grounded ice shelf, which is forced by the variations of the ocean-tide height and ice flow. The well fitted observations give new insights into the general process of frictional triggering of earthquakes, while providing independent evidence of variations in ice shelf thickness and grounding.

