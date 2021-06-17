The mechanobiology of zebrafish cardiac valve leaflet formation
- Over a lifetime, rhythmic contractions of the heart provide a continuous flow of blood throughout the body. An essential morphogenetic process during cardiac development which ensures unidirectional blood flow is the formation of cardiac valves. These structures are largely composed of extracellular matrix and of endocardial cells, a specialized population of endothelial cells that line the interior of the heart and that are subjected to changing hemodynamic forces. Recent studies have significantly expanded our understanding of this morphogenetic process. They highlight the importance of the mechanobiology of cardiac valve formation and show how biophysical forces due to blood flow drive biochemical and electrical signaling required for the differentiation of cells to produce cardiac valves.
|Alessio PaoliniORCiDGND, Salim Abdelilah-SeyfriedORCiDGND
