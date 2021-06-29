Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) are considered to be the main powering source of active galaxies, where central Super Massive Black Holes (SMBHs), with masses between 106 and 109 M⊙ gravitationally pull the surrounding material via accre- tion. AGN phenomenon expands over a very wide range of luminosities, from the most luminous high-redshift quasars (QSOs), to the local Low-Luminosity AGN (LLAGN), with significantly weaker luminosities. While "typical" luminous AGNs distinguish themselves by their characteristical blue featureless continuum, the Broad Emission Lines (BELs) with Full Widths at Half Maximum (FWHM) in order of few thousands km s1, arising from the so-called Broad Line Region (BLR), and strong radio and/or X-ray emission, detection of LLAGNs on the other hand is quite chal- lenging due to their extremely weak emission lines, and absence of the power-law continuum. In order to fully understand AGN evolution and their duty-cycles across cosmic history, we need a proper knowledge of AGN phenomenon at all luminosi- ties and

Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) are considered to be the main powering source of active galaxies, where central Super Massive Black Holes (SMBHs), with masses between 106 and 109 M⊙ gravitationally pull the surrounding material via accre- tion. AGN phenomenon expands over a very wide range of luminosities, from the most luminous high-redshift quasars (QSOs), to the local Low-Luminosity AGN (LLAGN), with significantly weaker luminosities. While "typical" luminous AGNs distinguish themselves by their characteristical blue featureless continuum, the Broad Emission Lines (BELs) with Full Widths at Half Maximum (FWHM) in order of few thousands km s1, arising from the so-called Broad Line Region (BLR), and strong radio and/or X-ray emission, detection of LLAGNs on the other hand is quite chal- lenging due to their extremely weak emission lines, and absence of the power-law continuum. In order to fully understand AGN evolution and their duty-cycles across cosmic history, we need a proper knowledge of AGN phenomenon at all luminosi- ties and redshifts, as well as perspectives from different wavelength bands. In this thesis I present a search for AGN signatures in central spectra of 542 local (0.005 < z < 0.03) galaxies from the Calar Alto Legacy Integral Field Area (CALIFA) survey. The adopted aperture of 3′′ × 3′′ corresponds to central ∼ 100 − 500 pc for the redshift range of CALIFA. Using the standard emission-line ratio diagnostic diagrams, we initially classified all CALIFA emission-line galaxies (526) into star- forming, LINER-like, Seyfert 2 and intermediates. We further detected signatures of the broad Hα component in 89 spectra from the sample, of which more than 60% are present in the central spectra of LINER-like galaxies. These BELs are very weak, with luminosities in range 1038 − 1041 erg s−1, but with FWHMs between 1000 km s−1 and 6000 km s−1, comparable to those of luminous high-z AGN. This result implies that type 1 AGN are in fact quite frequent in the local Universe. We also identified additional 29 Seyfert 2 galaxies using the emission-line ratio diagnostic diagrams. Using the MBH − σ∗ correlation, we estimated black hole masses of 55 type 1 AGN from CALIFA, a sample for which we had estimates of bulge stellar velocity dispersions σ∗. We compared these masses to the ones that we estimated from the virial method and found large discrepancies. We analyzed the validity of both meth- ods for black hole mass estimation of local LLAGN, and concluded that most likely virial scaling relations can no longer be applied as a valid MBH estimator in such low-luminosity regime. These black holes accrete at very low rate, having Edding- ton ratios in range 4.1 × 10−5 − 2.4 × 10−3. Detection of BELs with such low lumi- nosities and at such low Eddington rates implies that these LLAGN are still able to form the BLR, although with probably modified structure of the central engine. In order to obtain full picture of black hole growth across cosmic time, it is es- sential that we study them in different stages of their activity. For that purpose, we estimated the broad AGN Luminosity Function (AGNLF) of our entire type 1 AGN sample using the 1/Vmax method. The shape of AGNLF indicates an apparent flattening below luminosities LHα ∼ 1039 erg s−1. Correspondingly we estimated ac- tive Black Hole Mass Function (BHMF) and Eddington Ration Distribution Function (ERDF) for a sub-sample of type 1 AGN for which we have MBH and λ estimates. The flattening is also present in both BHMF and ERDF, around log(MBH) ∼ 7.7 and log(λ) < 3, respectively. We estimated the fraction of active SMBHs in CALIFA by comparing our active BHMF to the one of the local quiescent SMBHs. The shape of the active fraction which decreases with increasing MBH, as well as the flattening of AGNLF, BHMF and ERDF is consistent with scenario of AGN cosmic downsizing. To complete AGN census in the CALIFA galaxy sample, it is necessary to search for them in various wavelength bands. For the purpose of completing the census we performed cross-correlations between all 542 CALIFA galaxies and multiwavelength surveys, Swift – BAT 105 month catalogue (in hard 15 - 195 keV X-ray band), and NRAO VLA Sky Survey (NVSS, in 1.4 GHz radio domain). This added 1 new AGN candidate in X-ray, and 7 in radio wavelength band to our local LLAGN count. It is possible to detect AGN emission signatures within 10 – 20 kpc outside of the central galactic regions. This may happen when the central AGN has recently switched off and the photoionized material is spread across the galaxy within the light-travel-time, or the photoionized material is blown away from the nucleus by outflows. In order to detect these extended AGN regions we constructed spatially resolved emission-line ratio diagnostic diagrams of all emission-line galaxies from the CALIFA, and found 1 new object that was previously not identified as AGN. Obtaining the complete AGN census in CALIFA, with five different AGN types, showed that LLAGN contribute a significant fraction of 24% of the emission-line galaxies in the CALIFA sample. This result implies that AGN are quite common in the local Universe, and although being in very low activity stage, they contribute to large fraction of all local SMBHs. Within this thesis we approached the upper limit of AGN fraction in the local Universe and gained some deeper understanding of the LLAGN phenomenon.

…