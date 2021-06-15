"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has. - Margaret Mead." With the last issue of this year we want to point out directions towards what will come and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead of us. More needed than ever are joint creative efforts to find ways to collaborate and innovate in order to secure the wellbeing of our earth for the next generation to come. We have found ourselves puzzled that we could assemble a sustainability issue without having a call for papers or a special issue. In fact, many of the submissions we currently receive, deal with sustainable, ecological or novel approaches to management and organizations. As creativity and innovation are undisputable necessary ingredients for reaching the sustainable development goals, empirical proof and research in this area are still in their infancy. While the role of design and design thinking has been highlighted before for solving wicked societal problems, a lot more

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has. - Margaret Mead." With the last issue of this year we want to point out directions towards what will come and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead of us. More needed than ever are joint creative efforts to find ways to collaborate and innovate in order to secure the wellbeing of our earth for the next generation to come. We have found ourselves puzzled that we could assemble a sustainability issue without having a call for papers or a special issue. In fact, many of the submissions we currently receive, deal with sustainable, ecological or novel approaches to management and organizations. As creativity and innovation are undisputable necessary ingredients for reaching the sustainable development goals, empirical proof and research in this area are still in their infancy. While the role of design and design thinking has been highlighted before for solving wicked societal problems, a lot more research is needed which creative and innovative ways organisations and societies can take to find solutions to climate change, poverty, hunger and education. We would therefore like to call to you, our readers and writers to tackle these problems with your research. The first article in this issue addresses one of the above named challenges - the role of innovation for achieving the transition to a low-carbon energy world. In “Innovating for low-carbon energy through hydropower: Enabling a conservation charity's transition to a low-carbon community”, the authors John Gallagher, Paul Coughlan, A. Prysor Williams and Aonghus McNabola look at how an eco-design approach has supported a community transition to low-carbon. They highlight the importance of effective management as well as external collaboration and how the key for success lay in fostering an open environment for creativity and idea sharing. The second article addresses another of the grand challenges, the future of mobility and uses a design-driven approach to develop scenarios for mobility in cities. In “Designing radical innovations of meanings for society: envisioning new scenarios for smart mobility”, the authors Claudio Dell'Era, Naiara Altuna and Roberto Verganti investigate how new meanings can be designed and proposed to society rather than to individuals in the particular context of smart mobility. Through two case studies the authors argue for a multi-level perspective, taking the perspective of the society to solve societal challenges while considering the needs of the individual. The latter is needed because we will not change if our needs are not addressed. Furthermore, the authors find that both, meaning and technology need to be considered to create radical innovation for society. The role of meaning continues in the third article in this issue. The authors Marta Gasparin and William Green show in their article “Reconstructing meaning without redesigning products: The case of the Serie7 chair” how meaning changes over time even though the product remains the same. Through an in-depth retrospective study of the Serie 7 chair the authors investigate the relationship between meaning and the materiality of the object, and show the importance of materiality in constructing product meaning over long periods. Translating this meaning over the course of the innovation process is an important task of management in order to gain buy-in from all involved stakeholders. In the following article “A systematic approach for new technology development by using a biomimicry-based TRIZ contradiction matrix” the authors Byungun Yoon, Chaeguk Lim, Inchae Park and Dooseob Yoon develop a systematic process combining biomimicry and technology-based TRIZ in order to solve technological problems or develop new technologies based on completely new sources or combinations from technology and biology. In the fifth article in this issue “Innovating via Building Absorptive Capacity: Interactive Effects of Top Management Support of Learning, Employee Learning Orientation, and Decentralization Structure” the authors Li-Yun Sun, Chenwei Li and Yuntao Dong examine the effect of learning-related personal and contextual factors on organizational absorptive capability and subsequent innovative performance. The authors find positive effects as well as a moderation influence of decentralized organizational decision-making structures. In the sixth article “Creativity within boundaries: social identity and the development of new ideas in franchise systems” the authors Fanny Simon, Catherine Allix-Desfautaux, Nabil Khelil and Anne-Laure Le Nadant address the paradox of balancing novelty and conformity for creativity in a franchise system. This research is one of the first we know to explicitly address creativity and innovation in such a rigid and pre-determined system. Using a social identity perspective, they can show that social control, which may be exerted by manipulating group identity, is an efficient lever to increase both the creation and the diffusion of the idea. Furthermore, they show that franchisees who do not conform to the norm of the group are stigmatized and must face pressure from the group to adapt their behaviors. This has important implications for future research. In the following article “Exploring employee interactions and quality of contributions in intra-organisational innovation platforms” the authors Dimitra Chasanidou, Njål Sivertstol and Jarle Hildrum examine the user interactions in an intra-organisational innovation platform, and also address the influence of user interactions for idea development. The authors find that employees communicate through the innovation platform with different interaction, contribution and collaboration types and propose three types of contribution qualities—passive, efficient and balanced contribution. In the eighth article “Ready for Take-off”: How Open Innovation influences startup success” Cristina Marullo, Elena Casprini, Alberto di Minin and Andrea Piccaluga seek to predict new venture success based on factors that can be observed in the pre-startup phase. The authors introduce different variables of founding teams and how these relate to startup success. Building on large-scale dataset of submitted business plans at UC Berkeley, they can show that teams with high skills diversity and past joint experience are a lot better able to prevent the risk of business failure at entry and to adapt the internal resources to market conditions. Furthermore, it is crucial for the team to integrate many external knowledge sources into their process (openness) in order to be successful. The crucial role of knowledge and how it is communicated and shared is the focal point of Natalya Sergeeva's and Anna Trifilova's article on “The role of storytelling in the innovation process”. They authors can show how storytelling has an important role to play when it comes to motivating employees to innovate and promoting innovation success stories inside and outside the organization. The deep human desire to hear and experience stories is also addressed in the last article in this issue “Gamification Approaches to the Early Stage of Innovation” by Rui Patricio, Antonio Moreira and Francesco Zurlo. Using gamification approaches at the early stage of innovation promises to create better team coherence, let employees experience fun and engagement, improve communication and foster knowledge exchange. Using an analytical framework, the authors analyze 15 articles that have looked at gamification in the context of innovation management before. They find that gamification indeed supports firms in becoming better at performing complex innovation tasks and managing innovation challenges. Furthermore, gamification in innovation creates a space for inspiration, improves creativity and the generation of high potential ideas.

…