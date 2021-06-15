Fabiola Campos, Ingrid Domingos Pelisoli, Sebastian Kamann, T. -O. Husser, S. Dreizler, A. Bellini, E. L. Robinson, Domenico Nardiello, G. Piotto, S. O. Kepler, A. G. Istrate, D. E. Winget, M. H. Montgomery, A. Dotter
- We use Hubble Space Telescope multicolour photometry of the globular cluster 47 Tucanae to uncover a population of 24 objects with no previous classification that are outliers from the single-star model tracks in the colour-magnitude diagram and yet are likely cluster members. By comparing those sources with evolutionary models and X-ray source catalogues, we were able to show that the majority of those sources are likely binary systems that do not have any X-ray source detected nearby, most possibly formed by a white dwarf and a main-sequence star and a small number of possible double-degenerate systems.
