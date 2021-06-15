Funding institution:

NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [NAS 5-26555, NNX13AH43G]; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [AST-1211616, AST 1707419, AST-1313280]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GE 2056-12-1]; CNPq-BrazilNational Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq); European Research Council (Multi-Pop) [ERC-CoG-646928]; German Ministry for Education and Science (BMBF Verbundforschung) [05A14MGA, 05A17MGA, 05A14BAC, 05A17BAA]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [DR 281/35-1, KA 4537/2-1]; HST [AR-12845, GO-13297]; Universit a degli Studi di Padova Progetto di Ateneo [CPDA141214, BIRD178590]; INAF under the program PRIN-INAF2014; United States Department of EnergyUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-SC0010623]; Wooton Center for Astrophysical Plasma Properties under the United States Department of Energy [DE-FOA-0001634]