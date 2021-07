Evaluation and application of omics approaches to characterize molecular responses to abiotic stresses in plants

Due to global climate change providing food security for an increasing world population is a big challenge. Especially abiotic stressors have a strong negative effect on crop yield. To develop climate-adapted crops a comprehensive understanding of molecular alterations in the response of varying levels of environmental stresses is required. High throughput or ‘omics’ technologies can help to identify key-regulators and pathways of abiotic stress responses. In addition to obtain omics data also tools and statistical analyses need to be designed and evaluated to get reliable biological results. To address these issues, I have conducted three different studies covering two omics technologies. In the first study, I used transcriptomic data from the two polymorphic Arabidopsis thaliana accessions, namely Col-0 and N14, to evaluate seven computational tools for their ability to map and quantify Illumina single-end reads. Between 92% and 99% of the reads were mapped against the reference sequence. The raw count distributions obtained from

Due to global climate change providing food security for an increasing world population is a big challenge. Especially abiotic stressors have a strong negative effect on crop yield. To develop climate-adapted crops a comprehensive understanding of molecular alterations in the response of varying levels of environmental stresses is required. High throughput or ‘omics’ technologies can help to identify key-regulators and pathways of abiotic stress responses. In addition to obtain omics data also tools and statistical analyses need to be designed and evaluated to get reliable biological results. To address these issues, I have conducted three different studies covering two omics technologies. In the first study, I used transcriptomic data from the two polymorphic Arabidopsis thaliana accessions, namely Col-0 and N14, to evaluate seven computational tools for their ability to map and quantify Illumina single-end reads. Between 92% and 99% of the reads were mapped against the reference sequence. The raw count distributions obtained from the different tools were highly correlated. Performing a differential gene expression analysis between plants exposed to 20 °C or 4°C (cold acclimation), a large pairwise overlap between the mappers was obtained. In the second study, I obtained transcript data from ten different Oryza sativa (rice) cultivars by PacBio Isoform sequencing that can capture full-length transcripts. De novo reference transcriptomes were reconstructed resulting in 38,900 to 54,500 high-quality isoforms per cultivar. Isoforms were collapsed to reduce sequence redundancy and evaluated, e.g. for protein completeness level (BUSCO), transcript length, and number of unique transcripts per gene loci. For the heat and drought tolerant aus cultivar N22, I identified around 650 unique and novel transcripts of which 56 were significantly differentially expressed in developing seeds during combined drought and heat stress. In the last study, I measured and analyzed the changes in metabolite profiles of eight rice cultivars exposed to high night temperature (HNT) stress and grown during the dry and wet season on the field in the Philippines. Season-specific changes in metabolite levels, as well as for agronomic parameters, were identified and metabolic pathways causing a yield decline at HNT conditions suggested. In conclusion, the comparison of mapper performances can help plant scientists to decide on the right tool for their data. The de novo reconstruction of rice cultivars without a genome sequence provides a targeted, cost-efficient approach to identify novel genes responding to stress conditions for any organism. With the metabolomics approach for HNT stress in rice, I identified stress and season-specific metabolites which might be used as molecular markers for crop improvement in the future.

…