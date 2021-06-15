Schließen

Effects of achievement differences for internal/external frame of reference model investigations

  • Background Achievement in math and achievement in verbal school subjects are more strongly correlated than the respective academic self-concepts. The internal/external frame of reference model (I/E model; Marsh, 1986, Am. Educ. Res. J., 23, 129) explains this finding by social and dimensional comparison processes. We investigated a key assumption of the model that dimensional comparisons mainly depend on the difference in achievement between subjects. We compared correlations between subject-specific self-concepts of groups of elementary and secondary school students with or without achievement differences in the respective subjects. Aims The main goals were (1) to show that effects of dimensional comparisons depend to a large degree on the existence of achievement differences between subjects, (2) to demonstrate the generalizability of findings over different grade levels and self-concept scales, and (3) to test a rarely used correlation comparison approach (CCA) for the investigation of I/E model assumptions. Samples WeBackground Achievement in math and achievement in verbal school subjects are more strongly correlated than the respective academic self-concepts. The internal/external frame of reference model (I/E model; Marsh, 1986, Am. Educ. Res. J., 23, 129) explains this finding by social and dimensional comparison processes. We investigated a key assumption of the model that dimensional comparisons mainly depend on the difference in achievement between subjects. We compared correlations between subject-specific self-concepts of groups of elementary and secondary school students with or without achievement differences in the respective subjects. Aims The main goals were (1) to show that effects of dimensional comparisons depend to a large degree on the existence of achievement differences between subjects, (2) to demonstrate the generalizability of findings over different grade levels and self-concept scales, and (3) to test a rarely used correlation comparison approach (CCA) for the investigation of I/E model assumptions. Samples We analysed eight German elementary and secondary school student samples (grades 3–8) from three independent studies (Ns 326–878). Method Correlations between math and German self-concepts of students with identical grades in the respective subjects were compared with the correlation of self-concepts of students having different grades using Fisher's Z test for independent samples. Results In all samples, correlations between math self-concept and German self-concept were higher for students having identical grades than for students having different grades. Differences in median correlations had small effect sizes for elementary school students and moderate effect sizes for secondary school students. Conclusions Findings generalized over grades and indicated a developmental aspect in self-concept formation. The CCA complements investigations within I/E-research.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Isabelle Schmidt, Martin BrunnerORCiDGND, Franzis Preckel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/bjep.12198
ISSN:0007-0998
ISSN:2044-8279
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29131322
Title of parent work (English):British journal of educational psychology
Subtitle (English):A test of robustness of findings over diverse student samples
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/12
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/15
Tag:academic self-concept; dimensional comparisons; elementary school students; frame of reference; internal/external frame-of-reference model
Volume:88
Issue:4
Page number:16
First page:513
Last Page:528
Funding institution:Hogrefe Publishing Company, Gottingen; Ministry of Education, Science, Adolescence, and Culture of Rhineland-Palatinate; Bavarian Ministry for Education and Culture; Ministry for Culture, Youth, and Sports of the Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg; Karg-Foundation, Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 301 Soziologie, Anthropologie
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 372 Primar- und Elementarbildung
Peer review:Referiert

