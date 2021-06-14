Schließen

Know Your Preferences

  • Theory and research on self-regulation is dominated by a social-cognitive perspective that places an emphasis on postdecisional (i.e., volitional) control processes of goal-maintenance in response to dual-motive conflict. In the current contribution, we focus on research on self-regulation that acknowledges the affective fundamentals of motivated action, and we highlight processes of goal selection as vital parts of self-regulation. From our perspective of motivational competence, affective and cognitive processes work together rather than oppose each other in self-regulation, rendering effortless rather than effortful goal pursuit as the hallmark of efficient human action. A precondition for such motive- and self-congruent goal pursuits is that individuals have insight into their basic preferences and (can) act accordingly. Therefore, we address capacities, such as mindfulness, which may take effect in predecisional (i.e., motivational) action phases, thereby determining all subsequent action processes.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Axel Grund, Stefan Fries, Falko RheinbergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/gpr0000159
ISSN:1089-2680
ISSN:1939-1552
Title of parent work (English):Review of general psychology
Subtitle (English):Self-Regulation as Need-Congruent Goal Selection
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/01
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/14
Tag:goal pursuit; motivation; self-regulation; volition
Volume:22
Issue:4
Page number:15
First page:437
Last Page:451
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo