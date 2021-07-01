Édouard Glissant's politics of relation
Édouard Glissants Politik der Relation
- The political legacy of the Martinican poet, novelist and philosopher Édouard Glissant (1928–2011) is the subject of an ongoing debate among postcolonial literary scholars. Responding to an influential view shaping this debate, that Glissant’s work can be categorised into an early political and late apolitical phase, this dissertation claims that this division is based on a narrow conception of 'engaged political writing' that prevents a more comprehensive view of the changing political strategies Glissant pursued throughout his life from emerging. Proceeding from this conceptual basis, the dissertation is concerned with re-reading the dimensions of Glissant's work that have hitherto been relegated as apolitical, literary or poetic, with the aim of conceptualising the politics of relation as an integral part of his overall poetic project. In methodological terms, the dissertation therefore proposes a relational reading of Glissant’s life-work across literary genres, epochs, as well as the conventional divisions between politicalThe political legacy of the Martinican poet, novelist and philosopher Édouard Glissant (1928–2011) is the subject of an ongoing debate among postcolonial literary scholars. Responding to an influential view shaping this debate, that Glissant’s work can be categorised into an early political and late apolitical phase, this dissertation claims that this division is based on a narrow conception of 'engaged political writing' that prevents a more comprehensive view of the changing political strategies Glissant pursued throughout his life from emerging. Proceeding from this conceptual basis, the dissertation is concerned with re-reading the dimensions of Glissant's work that have hitherto been relegated as apolitical, literary or poetic, with the aim of conceptualising the politics of relation as an integral part of his overall poetic project. In methodological terms, the dissertation therefore proposes a relational reading of Glissant’s life-work across literary genres, epochs, as well as the conventional divisions between political thought, writing and activism. This perspective is informed by Glissant's philosophy of relation, and draws on a conception of political practice that includes both explicit engagements with established political systems and institutions, as well as literary and cultural interventions geared towards their transformation and the creation of alternatives to them. Theoretically the work thus combines a poststructuralist lens on the conceptual difference between 'politics' and 'the political' with arguments for an inherent political quality of literature, and perspectives from the Afro-Caribbean radical tradition, in which writers and intellectuals have historically sought to combine discursive interventions with organisational actions. Applying this theoretical angle to the analysis of Glissant's politics of relation results in an interdisciplinary research framework designed to explore the synergies between postcolonial political and literary studies. In order to comprehensively describe Glissant's politics of relation without recourse to evolutionary or digressive models, the concept of an intellectual marronage is proposed as a framework to map the strategies making up Glissant's political archive. Drawing on a variety of historic, political theoretical and literary sources, intellectual marronage is understood as a mode of radical resistance to the neocolonial subjugation for which the plantation system stands historically and metaphorically, as an inherently innovative political practice invested in the creation of communities marked by relational ontologies, and as a commitment to fostering an imagination of the world and the human that differs fundamentally from the Enlightenment paradigm. This specific conception of intellectual marronage forms the basis on which three key strategies that consistently shape Glissant's political practice are identified and mapped. They revolve around Glissant's engagement with history (chapter 2), his commitment to fostering an imagination of the Tout-Monde (whole-world) as a political point of reference (chapter 3), and the continuous exploration of alternative forms of community on the levels of the island, the archipelago and the Tout-Monde (chapter 4). Together these strategies constitute Glissant's personal politics of relation. Its abstract characteristics can be put in a productive conversation with related theoretical traditions invested in exploring the political potentials of fugitivity (chapters 5), as well as with the work of other postcolonial actors whose holistic practice warrants to be described as a politics of relation (chapter 6).…
- Diese Dissertation befasst sich mit der politischen Dimension des Werks von Édouard Glissant (1928-2011), der zu den einflussreichsten aus der frankophonen Karibik stammenden postkolonialen Theoretiker*innen gezählt wird. Durch eine Kombination von literatur- und politikwissenschaftlichen Ansätzen wird Glissants Werk als Ganzes studiert und auf seine politischen Potenziale geprüft. Kennzeichnend für den verfolgten Rechercheansatz ist ein weites Verständnis des Politischen, das sich von gängigen Vorstellungen der Auseinandersetzung mit politischen Systemen und Machtkämpfen unterscheidet, in dem es literarischer und kultureller Arbeit dezidiert politische Bedeutung zuschreibt. Das Konzept der Politik der Relation aufgreifend, welches in Glissants späteren Schriften erscheint, befasst sich diese Arbeit mit den Fragen, was ist die Politik der Relation? Wie kann sie beschrieben werden? Und welche Verbindungen lassen sich zwischen ihr und verwandten politischen Praktiken nachzeichnen? Die Forschungsarbeit kommt dabei zu dem Ergebnis,Diese Dissertation befasst sich mit der politischen Dimension des Werks von Édouard Glissant (1928-2011), der zu den einflussreichsten aus der frankophonen Karibik stammenden postkolonialen Theoretiker*innen gezählt wird. Durch eine Kombination von literatur- und politikwissenschaftlichen Ansätzen wird Glissants Werk als Ganzes studiert und auf seine politischen Potenziale geprüft. Kennzeichnend für den verfolgten Rechercheansatz ist ein weites Verständnis des Politischen, das sich von gängigen Vorstellungen der Auseinandersetzung mit politischen Systemen und Machtkämpfen unterscheidet, in dem es literarischer und kultureller Arbeit dezidiert politische Bedeutung zuschreibt. Das Konzept der Politik der Relation aufgreifend, welches in Glissants späteren Schriften erscheint, befasst sich diese Arbeit mit den Fragen, was ist die Politik der Relation? Wie kann sie beschrieben werden? Und welche Verbindungen lassen sich zwischen ihr und verwandten politischen Praktiken nachzeichnen? Die Forschungsarbeit kommt dabei zu dem Ergebnis, dass mit der Politik der Relation sowohl die diversen politischen Praktiken beschrieben werden können, die das Werk Glissants durchziehen, als auch außerhalb dieses Bereichs postkoloniale politische Praktiken analysiert werden können. Im erstgenannten Kontext bezieht sich der Begriff auf eine ganzheitliche und vielschichtige Praxis eines Dichters und Intellektuellen, dessen politisches Engagement in erster Linie auf Veränderungen im Bereich des Imaginären und der Erschaffung alternativer Gemeinschaften abzielte, der jedoch darüber hinaus wiederholt diskursiv und organisatorisch in bestehende Institutionen und Gemeinschaften intervenierte, um Relationen herzustellen, die von bestehenden Diskursen und politischen Strukturen unterbunden wurden. Im zweiten Kontext, also außerhalb von Glissants eigenem politischen Denken und Handeln, wird die Politik der Relation zudem als ein Begriff vorgeschlagen, der die Praxis bestimmter postkolonialer Akteure beschreiben kann, deren Handeln jeweils ein ganzheitlicher Anspruch zugrunde liegt, bei dem Leben und Schreiben, Inhalt und Form, Mittel und Zwecke nicht voneinander getrennt werden können. Ihre politische Praxis orientiert sich an der radikalen Diversität und Vernetzung aller Kulturen der Welt, sie schöpft aus ihr Kraft und strebt an, sie zu beschützen. Indem die Dissertation Verbindungen zwischen diesen beiden Ebenen aufzeigt, ist sie methodisch ebenfalls relational angelegt.…
Moses März
urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-509486
https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50948
mapping an intellectual movement of marronage
Kartographie einer Intellektuellen Marronage
Nicole Waller, Ina Kerner
Nicole Waller, Ina Kerner
Doctoral Thesis
English
2021/07/01
2020
Universität Potsdam
Universität Potsdam
2020/11/03
2021/07/01
|Glissant; Karibik; Kartographie; Marronage; Politik; Postkolonial; Relation
Caribbean; Glissant; Mapping; Marronage; Politics; Postcolonial; Relation
xv, 530
Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International