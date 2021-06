Neue Polymermaterialien auf der Basis von funktionalisierten ionischen Flüssigkeiten zur potentiellen Anwendung in Membranen

This work focuses on the synthesis and characterization of novel functionalized ionic liquids and their polymerization. The structural differences were caused by both polymerizable cations and anions. Initiation of free radical polymerization was carried out either thermally or photoinduced. 2,2′-Azobis(2-methylpropionitrile) (AIBN) was used for thermal initiation of polymerization and bis-4-(methoxybenzoyl)diethylgermane (Ivocerin®) was used as photoinitiator for photopolymerization. Intrinsic viscosity was determined from ionic polymers, which were synthesized by bulk polymerization of ionic liquid monomers. Size exclusion chromatography was employed to determine the polydispersity of poly dimethylaminoethylmethacrylate, which was subsequently modified by quaternization and anion metathesis. After alkylation and metathesis of this polymer, intrinsic viscosity was also determined for the modified polymer. In the direct polymerization of poly(N-[2-(methacryloyloxy)ethyl]-N-butyl-N,N-dimethyl-ammonium

This work focuses on the synthesis and characterization of novel functionalized ionic liquids and their polymerization. The structural differences were caused by both polymerizable cations and anions. Initiation of free radical polymerization was carried out either thermally or photoinduced. 2,2′-Azobis(2-methylpropionitrile) (AIBN) was used for thermal initiation of polymerization and bis-4-(methoxybenzoyl)diethylgermane (Ivocerin®) was used as photoinitiator for photopolymerization. Intrinsic viscosity was determined from ionic polymers, which were synthesized by bulk polymerization of ionic liquid monomers. Size exclusion chromatography was employed to determine the polydispersity of poly dimethylaminoethylmethacrylate, which was subsequently modified by quaternization and anion metathesis. After alkylation and metathesis of this polymer, intrinsic viscosity was also determined for the modified polymer. In the direct polymerization of poly(N-[2-(methacryloyloxy)ethyl]-N-butyl-N,N-dimethyl-ammonium bis(trifluoromethylsulfonyl)imide), [η_Huggins] was 100 mL/g and in the analogously produced polymer [η_Huggins] was 40 mL/g. The investigation of ionic liquid monomers regarding the exposure to UV-light (λ = 395 nm) resulted in Photo-DSC measurements. These were employed to investigate the polymerization rate (Rpmax) and the corresponding time (tmax); these parameters describe the reactivity of the compounds. The influence of the different alkyl chain length was also examined. Conversion of double bonds was determined using NMR spectroscopy, and glass transition temperatures (Tg) were identified by DSC measurements. The same sample, which was used for Photo-DSC measurements, was also used for DSC measurements. The ionic liquid monomer with an ethyl group at the quaternized nitrogen polymerized slowest with a tmax value of 21 seconds. The corresponding polymerization rate (Rpmax) was 3.3∙10-2 s-1. The tmax values of the other alkyl-substituted ionic liquid monomers were between 10 and 15 seconds. The glass transition temperatures of those photochemically obtained polymers were close together: 44 – 55 °C. With 93 to 100% they all had a high conversion of double bonds in common. Polymer films were produced using a lab-sized conveyor system equipped with an LED (λ = 395 nm). The conversion of double bond equivalents of these films was determined by NMR spectroscopy. In dynamic mechanical analysis, the polymer films were subjected to periodically changing stresses at a constant heating rate and frequency to determine the glass transition temperatures. The lowest Tg of 26 °C was obtained with the butyl-substituted N-[2-(methacryloyloxy)ethyl]-N-butyl-N,N-dimethyl-ammonium bis-(trifluoromethylsulfonyl)imide prepared as a polymer film with Ivocerin® as initiator, whereas the highest Tg was 51 °C for the same polymer prepared directly by free radical polymerization of the ionic liquid in bulk with AIBN. In addition, the films were examined under the aspect of topography with an atomic force microscope, which revealed a domain structure of the polymer N-[2-(methacryloyloxy)ethyl]-N-butyl-N,N-dimethyl-ammonium tris(pentafluoroethyl)trifluorophosphate.

