Schließen

Ali Smith’s ‘Coming-of-Age’ in the age of Brexit

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Harald Pittel
ISBN:978-3-8233-8414-4
ISBN:978-3-8233-9414-3
Title of parent work (English):Brexit and Beyond: Nation and Identity
Publisher:Narr
Place of publishing:Tübingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/08
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/06/10
First page:121
Last Page:144
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo