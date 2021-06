Investigating metabolic consequences of an HSP60 reduction during diet-induced obesity

The mitochondrial chaperone complex HSP60/HSP10 facilitates mitochondrial protein homeostasis by folding more than 300 mitochondrial matrix proteins. It has been shown previously that HSP60 is downregulated in brains of type 2 diabetic (T2D) mice and patients, causing mitochondrial dysfunction and insulin resistance. As HSP60 is also decreased in peripheral tissues in T2D animals, this thesis investigated the effect of overall reduced HSP60 in the development of obesity and associated co-morbidities. To this end, both female and male C57Bl/6N control (i.e. without further alterations in their genome, Ctrl) and heterozygous whole-body Hsp60 knock-out (Hsp60+/-) mice, which exhibit a 50 % reduction of HSP60 in all tissues, were fed a normal chow diet (NCD) or a highfat diet (HFD, 60 % calories from fat) for 16 weeks and were subjected to extensive metabolic phenotyping including indirect calorimetry, NMR spectroscopy, insulin, glucose and pyruvate tolerance tests, vena cava insulin injections, as well as histological and molecular

The mitochondrial chaperone complex HSP60/HSP10 facilitates mitochondrial protein homeostasis by folding more than 300 mitochondrial matrix proteins. It has been shown previously that HSP60 is downregulated in brains of type 2 diabetic (T2D) mice and patients, causing mitochondrial dysfunction and insulin resistance. As HSP60 is also decreased in peripheral tissues in T2D animals, this thesis investigated the effect of overall reduced HSP60 in the development of obesity and associated co-morbidities. To this end, both female and male C57Bl/6N control (i.e. without further alterations in their genome, Ctrl) and heterozygous whole-body Hsp60 knock-out (Hsp60+/-) mice, which exhibit a 50 % reduction of HSP60 in all tissues, were fed a normal chow diet (NCD) or a highfat diet (HFD, 60 % calories from fat) for 16 weeks and were subjected to extensive metabolic phenotyping including indirect calorimetry, NMR spectroscopy, insulin, glucose and pyruvate tolerance tests, vena cava insulin injections, as well as histological and molecular analysis. Interestingly, NCD feeding did not result in any striking phenotype, only a mild increase in energy expenditure in Hsp60+/- mice. Exposing mice to a HFD however revealed an increased body weight due to higher muscle mass in female Hsp60+/- mice, with a simultaneous decrease in energy expenditure. Additionally, these mice displayed decreased fasting glycemia. Opposingly, male Hsp60+/- compared to control mice showed lower body weight gain due to decreased fat mass and an increased energy expenditure, strikingly independent of lean mass. Further, only male Hsp60+/- mice display improved HOMA-IR and Matsuda insulin sensitivity indices. Despite the opposite phenotype in regards to body weight development, Hsp60+/- mice of both sexes show a significantly higher cell number, as well as a reduction in adipocyte size in the subcutaneous and gonadal white adipose tissue (sc/gWAT). Curiously, this adipocyte hyperplasia – usually associated with positive aspects of WAT function – is disconnected from metabolic improvements, as the gWAT of male Hsp60+/- mice shows mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, and insulin resistance. Transcriptomic analysis of gWAT shows an up regulation of genes involved in macroautophagy. Confirmatory, expression of microtubuleassociated protein 1A/1B light chain 3B (LC3), as a protein marker of autophagy, and direct measurement of lysosomal activity is increased in the gWAT of male Hsp60+/- mice. In summary, this thesis revealed a novel gene-nutrient interaction. The reduction of the crucial chaperone HSP60 did not have large effects in mice fed a NCD, but impacted metabolism during DIO in a sex-specific manner, where, despite opposing body weight and body composition phenotypes, both female and male Hsp60+/- mice show signs of protection from high fat diet-induced systemic insulin resistance.

