The dissertation addresses the research question of how the Liberal Democratic Party of Germany (Liberal-Demokratische Partei Deutschlands, LDPD) in the GDR fulfilled its ascribed role in everyday politics at the local level. Moreover, the study investigates the party’s relationship to the GDR system as well as the options for manoeuvre that the party had access to and made use of. To date, research has paid little attention to the party’s work on the local level in the period spanning from the Berlin Wall’s construction to the 1980s, as interest has been focused primarily on the ruling SED or the rebellious approaches of the LDPD in the 1940s or the late 1980s. This thesis undertook a first step in examining the Liberal Party at the district and local level and contributes to addressing the current gaps in research. Using Gotha, Erfurt-Stadt and Eisenach as case studies, the dissertation sheds light on the internal party organisation, behaviour and motivations of the members on the local level. Taking into account network theory approaches, the local networks of party representatives are investigated. Information reports and situation reports, as well as correspondences and organisational documents, provided details about self-perception, level of activity, agenda and communication aspects. The research work reveals the strict control mechanisms within the party as well as the conflicting aspects of clear support for SED policy and individual idiosyncratic behaviour. The thesis utilises the analytical category of Eigen-Sinn (translated into English approx. as “stubbornness”) as a form of multi-layered appropriation of structures of domination. The concept is to be distinguished from the terms of opposition and resistance. As a result, the study shows that LDPD members in the districts investigated did take liberties in expressing criticism and largely determined their level of activity. However, the members did not raise fundamental questions about the socialist system. Political actors of the LDPD experienced a range of different lifeworlds. These different realities led to different tactics and manifestations of Eigen-Sinn among both ordinary party members and local functionaries. The extent of this depended on the member’s field of activity, motivation and environment. Through their local involvement, however, the Liberal Democrats took care of the most urgent supply problems in the communities. Thus, by recruiting their members for municipal work programmes and competitions, they ensured that the LDPD was involved in eliminating the worst shortcomings in the community environment. Hence, they contributed to lowering the general dissatisfaction and indirectly strengthened the GDR system. In return, they received limited and clearly defined room for action from the SED. Most active liberal democrats were professionally involved in the economic sector, allowing them to acquire practical knowledge. Consequently, the LDPD associations studied were able to intervene in municipal processes with self-confidence in the context of the granted room for action. Thus, they played an important role in stabilising the system over the long period between the building and the fall of the Wall. Through the combination of distancing, acceptance, contradiction and obedience, the basic members and active party functionaries at the lower level of the LDPD provide an exciting field of research that is far from being exhausted.

