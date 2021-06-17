Constructing global stationary seismicity models from the long-term balance of interseismic strain measurements and earthquake-catalog data
Erstellung globaler stationärer Seismizitätsmodelle aus der Langzeitbilanz von interseismischen Dehnungsmessungen und Erdbebenkatalogdaten
One third of the world's population lives in areas where earthquakes causing at least slight damage are frequently expected. Thus, the development and testing of global seismicity models is essential to improving seismic hazard estimates and earthquake-preparedness protocols for effective disaster-risk mitigation. Currently, the availability and quality of geodetic data along plate-boundary regions provides the opportunity to construct global models of plate motion and strain rate, which can be translated into global maps of forecasted seismicity. Moreover, the broad coverage of existing earthquake catalogs facilitates in present-day the calibration and testing of global seismicity models. As a result, modern global seismicity models can integrate two independent factors necessary for physics-based, long-term earthquake forecasting, namely interseismic crustal strain accumulation and sudden lithospheric stress release. In this dissertation, I present the construction of and testing results for two global ensemble seismicity models, aimed at providing mean rates of shallow (0-70 km) earthquake activity for seismic hazard assessment. These models depend on the Subduction Megathrust Earthquake Rate Forecast (SMERF2), a stationary seismicity approach for subduction zones, based on the conservation of moment principle and the use of regional "geodesy-to-seismicity" parameters, such as corner magnitudes, seismogenic thicknesses and subduction dip angles. Specifically, this interface-earthquake model combines geodetic strain rates with instrumentally-recorded seismicity to compute long-term rates of seismic and geodetic moment. Based on this, I derive analytical solutions for seismic coupling and earthquake activity, which provide this earthquake model with the initial abilities to properly forecast interface seismicity. Then, I integrate SMERF2 interface-seismicity estimates with earthquake computations in non-subduction zones provided by the Seismic Hazard Inferred From Tectonics based on the second iteration of the Global Strain Rate Map seismicity approach to construct the global Tectonic Earthquake Activity Model (TEAM). Thus, TEAM is designed to reduce number, and potentially spatial, earthquake inconsistencies of its predecessor tectonic earthquake model during the 2015-2017 period. Also, I combine this new geodetic-based earthquake approach with a global smoothed-seismicity model to create the World Hybrid Earthquake Estimates based on Likelihood scores (WHEEL) model. This updated hybrid model serves as an alternative earthquake-rate approach to the Global Earthquake Activity Rate model for forecasting long-term rates of shallow seismicity everywhere on Earth. Global seismicity models provide scientific hypotheses about when and where earthquakes may occur, and how big they might be. Nonetheless, the veracity of these hypotheses can only be either confirmed or rejected after prospective forecast evaluation. Therefore, I finally test the consistency and relative performance of these global seismicity models with independent observations recorded during the 2014-2019 pseudo-prospective evaluation period. As a result, hybrid earthquake models based on both geodesy and seismicity are the most informative seismicity models during the testing time frame, as they obtain higher information scores than their constituent model components. These results support the combination of interseismic strain measurements with earthquake-catalog data for improved seismicity modeling. However, further prospective evaluations are required to more accurately describe the capacities of these global ensemble seismicity models to forecast longer-term earthquake activity.
Ein Drittel der Weltbevölkerung lebt in Gebieten, in denen häufig Erdbeben mit zumindest geringen Schäden zu erwarten sind. Daher ist die Entwicklung und das Testen globaler Seismizitätsmodelle für verbesserte Schätzungen der Erdbebengefährdung und Planungen zur Vorbereitung auf Erdbeben für eine wirksame Minderung des Katastrophenrisikos von entscheidender Bedeutung. Derzeit bietet die Verfügbarkeit und Qualität geodätischer Daten entlang der Plattengrenzregionen die Gelegenheit, um globale Modelle der Plattenbewegung und der Dehnungsrate zu erstellen, die in globale Karten der prognostizierten Seismizität übersetzt werden können. Darüber hinaus erleichtert die breite Abdeckung bestehender Erdbebenkataloge in der heutigen Zeit die Kalibrierung und das Testen globaler Seismizitätsmodelle. Infolgedessen können moderne globale Seismizitätsmodelle zwei unabhängige Faktoren integrieren, die für eine physikbasierte Langzeit-Erdbebenvorhersage erforderlich sind, die Ansammlung interseismischer Krustenverformungen und die plötzliche Freisetzung von lithosphärischem Stress. Darüber hinaus erleichtert die breite Abdeckung bestehender Erdbebenkataloge in der heutigen Zeit die Kalibrierung und das Testen globaler Seismizitätsmodelle. Infolgedessen können moderne globale Seismizitätsmodelle zwei unabhängige Faktoren integrieren, die für eine physikbasierte Langzeit-Erdbebenvorhersage erforderlich sind, die Ansammlung interseismischer Krustenverformungen und die plötzliche Freisetzung von lithosphärischem Stress. In dieser Dissertation stelle ich die Konstruktion und die Testergebnisse für zwei globale Ensemble-Seismizitätsmodelle vor, die darauf abzielen, mittlere Raten der Flachbebenaktivität (0-70 km) für die Bewertung der Erdbebengefährdung bereitzustellen. Diese Modelle hängen von dem Subduction Megathrust Earthquake Rate Forecast (SMERF2) ab, einem stationären Seismizitätsmodell für Subduktionszonen, das auf dem Prinzip der Erhaltung des Moments und der Verwendung regionaler "Geodäsie-zu-SeismizitätParameter wie Corner Magnitudes, seismogene Dicken und Subduktionsneigungswinkel basiert. Insbesondere kombiniert dieses Erdbebenmodell geodätische Dehnungsraten mit instrumentell aufgezeichneter Seismizität, um Langzeitraten sowohl des seismischen als auch des geodätischen Moments zu berechnen. Auf dieser Grundlage leite ich analytische Lösungen für die seismische Kopplung und Erdbebenaktivität ab, um mit diesem Erdbebenmodell, die Subduktionseismizität richtig vorherzusagen. Dann integriere ich SMERF2-Schätzungen an Subduktionsrändern mit Erdbebenberechnungen in Nicht-Subduktionszonen, die von dem Modell ßeismic Hazard Inferred From Tectonics based on the second iteration of the Global Strain Rate Mapßur Erstellung des globalen Tectonic Earthquake Activity Model (TEAM) bereitgestellt werden. Daher ist TEAM darauf ausgelegt, die Anzahl und möglicherweise räumliche Vohersageinkonsistenzen seines tektonischen Erdbebenvorgängermodells im Zeitraum 2015-2017 zu reduzieren. Außerdem kombiniere ich dieses neue geodätische Erdbebenmodell mit einem globalen, geglätteten Seismizitätsmodell, um das World Hybrid Earthquake Estimates based on Likelihood Scores (WHEEL)-Modell zu erstellen. Dieses aktualisierte Hybridmodell dient als alternativer Ansatz zum Global Earthquake Activity Rate (GEAR1)-Modell zur Vorhersage langfristiger Raten flacher Seismizität überall auf der Erde. Globale Seismizitätsmodelle liefern wissenschaftliche Hypothesen darüber, wann und wo Erdbeben auftreten können und wie groß sie sein können. Die Richtigkeit dieser Hypothesen kann jedoch erst nach prospektiven Tests bestätigt oder abgelehnt werden. Daher teste ich abschließend die Konsistenz und relative Leistung dieser globalen Seismizitätsmodellen gegen unabhängige Beobachtungen, die während des pseudo-prospektiven Evaluierungszeitraums 2014-2019 aufgezeichnet wurden. Hybride Erdbebenmodelle, die sowohl auf Geodäsie als auch auf Seismizität basieren, sind die informativsten Seismizitätsmodelle während des Testzeitraums, da beide höhere Informationswerte als ihre konstituierenden Modellkomponenten erhalten. Diese Ergebnisse unterstützen die Kombination von interseismischen Dehnungsmessungen mit Erdbebenkatalogdaten für eine verbesserte Seismizitätsmodellierung. Es sind jedoch weitere prospektive Tests erforderlich, um die Kapazitäten dieser globalen Ensemble-Seismizitätsmodelle zur Vorhersage längerfristiger Erdbebenaktivitäten genauer zu bewerten.…
|Jose Bayona ViverosORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-509270
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-50927
|Fabrice CottonORCiDGND, Corné Kreemer, David Marsan
|Fabrice Cotton, Danijel Schorlemmer
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2021/06/17
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/03/17
|2021/06/17
|Erdbebenvorhersage; Globale Erdbebenkatalogdaten; Interseismiche Dehnungsraten; Statistische Seismologie
Earthquake forecasting; Global earthquake data; Interseismic strain rates; Statistical seismology
|ix, 83
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|A. General Literature
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|86-XX GEOPHYSICS [See also 76U05, 76V05]
|C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods
|Urheberrechtsschutz