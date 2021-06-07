Schließen

Construction of a concept of neuronal modeling

  • The business problem of having inefficient processes, imprecise process analyses, and simulations as well as non-transparent artificial neuronal network models can be overcome by an easy-to-use modeling concept. With the aim of developing a flexible and efficient approach to modeling, simulating, and optimizing processes, this paper proposes a flexible Concept of Neuronal Modeling (CoNM). The modeling concept, which is described by the modeling language designed and its mathematical formulation and is connected to a technical substantiation, is based on a collection of novel sub-artifacts. As these have been implemented as a computational model, the set of CoNM tools carries out novel kinds of Neuronal Process Modeling (NPM), Neuronal Process Simulations (NPS), and Neuronal Process Optimizations (NPO). The efficacy of the designed artifacts was demonstrated rigorously by means of six experiments and a simulator of real industrial production processes.
  • Die vorliegende Arbeit addressiert das Geschäftsproblem von ineffizienten Prozessen, unpräzisen Prozessanalysen und -simulationen sowie untransparenten künstlichen neuronalen Netzwerken, indem ein Modellierungskonzept zum Neuronalen Modellieren konstruiert wird. Dieses neuartige Konzept des Neuronalen Modellierens (CoNM) fungiert als flexibler und effizienter Ansatz zum Modellieren, Simulieren und Optimieren von Prozessen mit Hilfe von neuronalen Netzwerken und wird mittels einer Modellierungssprache, dessen mathematischen Formalisierung und technischen Substanziierung sowie einer Sammlung von neuartigen Subartefakten beschrieben. In der Verwendung derer Implementierung als CoNM-Werkzeuge können somit neue Arten einer Neuronalen-Prozess-Modellierung (NPM), Neuronalen-Prozess-Simulation (NPS) sowie Neuronalen-Prozess-Optimierung (NPO) realisiert werden. Die Wirksamkeit der erstellten Artefakte wurde anhand von sechs Experimenten demonstriert sowie in einem Simulator in realen Produktionsprozessen gezeigt.

Metadaten
Author details:Marcus GrumORCiDGND
translated title (German):Konzept des Neuronalen Modellierens
Reviewer(s):Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Moreen HeineGND, Ingo J. TimmGND
Supervisor(s):Norbert Gronau, Tobias Scheffer
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Date of final exam:2021/05/20
Release date:2021/06/07
Tag:Enterprise Architecture; Erklärbarkeit; Explainability; Geschäftsprozess; Industrie 4.0; Interpretierbarkeit; Künstliche Neuronale Netzwerke; Lernen; Modellierung; Optimierung; Prozess; Prozessmanagement; Simulation; Wissen; Wissensmanagement
Artificial Neuronal Network; Business Process; Deep Learning; Enterprise Architecture; Industry 4.0; Interpretability; Knowledge; Knowledge Management; Learning; Modeling; Optimization; Process; Process Management; Simulation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme

