Ein multityper Verzweigungsprozess als Modell zur Untersuchung der Ausbreitung von Covid-19

During the Covid-19 Pandemic, the discussion about the situation has been dominated by two numbers: The number of daily new infected individuals and the reproduction rate. The latter is the average number of people, one infected individual will spread the disease to. Because the number of registered infected individuals is generally not equal to the actual number of people who carry the Corona virus, many facts about the Pandemic have to be estimated and can not be known for certain. Since the reproduction rate is an important parameter to signify the course of the Pandemic, many ways to estimate it have been developed. The Institute of Robert Koch in Germany uses two reproduction rates R in their daily reports: The 4-days-R-value and the less fluctuating 7-days-R-value. This master thesis will develop another model to estimate the R-value and other interesting aspects of the pandemic. The first half of this thesis will lay out the mathematical groundwork needed to understand the model. The reader is expected to already have basic understanding of stochastic processes. In the section Grundlagen we will discuss branching processes and present the results of their theory that are important for our work. We start by introducing simple branching processes and expand the results to multitype branching processes. In service of a simpler notation we will only consider two-type branching processes, but the logic can be used for any number of types. The importance of the parameter λ shall be stressed. It can be seen as the average number of descendants of one individual and dictates the dynamic of the process over a long period of time. In application of the modeling of the pandemic, λ plays the same role as the reproduction rate R. The second half of this thesis will present an application of the previously developed theory about multitype branching processes. Prof. Yanev and his colleagues modeled in their publication Branching stochastic processes as models of Covid-19 epidemic development the spreading of the Corona virus by using a branching process with two types. We will discuss this model and deduce estimators from it. We want to estimate the reproduction rate and analyze a way to find the number of not registered infected individuals. The estimators will be applied to the data from Germany and we will discuss the results.

