Variability and consistency in first and second language processing
- Word forms such as walked or walker are decomposed into their morphological constituents (walk + -ed/-er) during language comprehension. Yet, the efficiency of morphological decomposition seems to vary for different languages and morphological types, as well as for first and second language speakers. The current study reports results from a visual masked priming experiment focusing on different types of derived word forms (specifically prefixed vs. suffixed) in first and second language speakers of German. We compared the present findings with results from previous studies on inflection and compounding and proposed an account of morphological decomposition that captures both the variability and the consistency of morphological decomposition for different morphological types and for first and second language speakers. Open Practices This article has been awarded an Open Materials badge. Study materials are publicly accessible via the Open Science Framework at . Learn more about the Open Practices badges from the Center for OpenWord forms such as walked or walker are decomposed into their morphological constituents (walk + -ed/-er) during language comprehension. Yet, the efficiency of morphological decomposition seems to vary for different languages and morphological types, as well as for first and second language speakers. The current study reports results from a visual masked priming experiment focusing on different types of derived word forms (specifically prefixed vs. suffixed) in first and second language speakers of German. We compared the present findings with results from previous studies on inflection and compounding and proposed an account of morphological decomposition that captures both the variability and the consistency of morphological decomposition for different morphological types and for first and second language speakers. Open Practices This article has been awarded an Open Materials badge. Study materials are publicly accessible via the Open Science Framework at . Learn more about the Open Practices badges from the Center for Open Science: .…
|Author details:
|Laura Anna CiaccioORCiDGND, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/lang.12370
|ISSN:
|0023-8333
|ISSN:
|1467-9922
|Title of parent work (English):
|Language learning : a journal of research in language studies
|Subtitle (English):
|A masked morphological priming study on prefixation and suffixation
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/07/31
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/06/03
|Tag:
|derivation; masked priming; morphology; prefixed words; second language processing
|Volume:
|70
|Issue:
|1
|Page number:
|34
|First page:
|103
|Last Page:
|136
|Funding institution:
|Alexander von Humboldt ProfessorshipAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG), Collaborative Research CentreGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1287]
|Organizational units:
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Potsdam Research Institute for Multilingualism (PRIM)
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 414 Phonologie, Phonetik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International