Occurrence of gastrointestinal parasites in small mammals from Germany

Diana Riebold, Kati Russow, Mathias Schlegel, Theres Wollny, Joerg Thiel, Jona Freise, Ommo Hueppop, Jana Anja Eccard, Anita Plenge-Boenig, Micha Loebermann, Rainer Guenter Ulrich, Sebastian Klammt, Thomas Christoph Mettenleiter, Emil Christian Reisinger
- An increase in zoonotic infections in humans in recent years has led to a high level of public interest. However, the extent of infestation of free-living small mammals with pathogens and especially parasites is not well understood. This pilot study was carried out within the framework of the "Rodent-borne pathogens" network to identify zoonotic parasites in small mammals in Germany. From 2008 to 2009, 111 small mammals of 8 rodent and 5 insectivore species were collected. Feces and intestine samples from every mammal were examined microscopically for the presence of intestinal parasites by using Telemann concentration for worm eggs, Kinyoun staining for coccidia, and Heidenhain staining for other protozoa. Adult helminths were additionally stained with carmine acid for species determination. Eleven different helminth species, five coccidians, and three other protozoa species were detected. Simultaneous infection of one host by different helminths was common. Hymenolepis spp. (20.7%) were the most common zoonotic helminths in theAn increase in zoonotic infections in humans in recent years has led to a high level of public interest. However, the extent of infestation of free-living small mammals with pathogens and especially parasites is not well understood. This pilot study was carried out within the framework of the "Rodent-borne pathogens" network to identify zoonotic parasites in small mammals in Germany. From 2008 to 2009, 111 small mammals of 8 rodent and 5 insectivore species were collected. Feces and intestine samples from every mammal were examined microscopically for the presence of intestinal parasites by using Telemann concentration for worm eggs, Kinyoun staining for coccidia, and Heidenhain staining for other protozoa. Adult helminths were additionally stained with carmine acid for species determination. Eleven different helminth species, five coccidians, and three other protozoa species were detected. Simultaneous infection of one host by different helminths was common. Hymenolepis spp. (20.7%) were the most common zoonotic helminths in the investigated hosts. Coccidia, including Eimeria spp. (30.6%), Cryptosporidium spp. (17.1%), and Sarcocystis spp. (17.1%), were present in 40.5% of the feces samples of small mammals. Protozoa, such as Giardia spp. and amoebae, were rarely detected, most likely because of the repeated freeze-thawing of the samples during preparation. The zoonotic pathogens detected in this pilot study may be potentially transmitted to humans by drinking water, smear infection, and airborne transmission.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Diana RieboldORCiD, Kati Russow, Mathias Schlegel, Theres Wollny, Joerg Thiel, Jona Freise, Ommo Hueppop, Jana Anja EccardORCiDGND, Anita Plenge-Boenig, Micha Loebermann, Rainer Guenter Ulrich, Sebastian KlammtORCiD, Thomas Christoph Mettenleiter, Emil Christian Reisinger
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1089/vbz.2019.2457
|ISSN:
|1530-3667
|ISSN:
|1557-7759
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31513468
|Title of parent work (English):
|Vector borne and zoonotic diseases
|Publisher:
|Liebert
|Place of publishing:
|New Rochelle
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/01/31
|Completion year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/06/03
|Tag:
|Germany; Hymenolepis; insectivores; parasites; rodents
|Volume:
|20
|Issue:
|2
|Page number:
|9
|First page:
|125
|Last Page:
|133
|Funding institution:
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through the National Research Platform for ZoonosesFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01KI1018, 01KI1303]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 59 Tiere (Zoologie) / 590 Tiere (Zoologie)
|Peer review:
|Referiert