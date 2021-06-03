Poly(2-oxazoline)s Based on Phenolic Acids
- A series of phenolic-acid-based 2-oxazoline monomers with methoxy-substituted phenyl and cinnamyl side chains is synthesized and polymerized in a microwave reactor at 140 °C using methyl tosylate as the initiator. The obtained poly(2-oxazoline)s are characterized by NMR spectroscopy, MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, and size-exclusion chromatography (SEC). Kinetic studies reveal that the microwave-assisted polymerization is fast and completed within less than ≈10 min for low monomer-to-initiator ratios of ≤25. Polymers with number-average molar masses of up to 6500 g mol−1 and low dispersity (1.2–1.3) are produced. The aryl methyl ethers are successfully cleaved with aluminum triiodide/N,N′-diisopropylcarbodiimide to give a poly(2-oxazoline) with pendent catechol groups.
|Author details:
|Nils Lüdecke, Steffen M. Weidner, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.201900404
|ISSN:
|1022-1336
|ISSN:
|1521-3927
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31583798
|Title of parent work (English):
|Macromolecular rapid communications
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/10/03
|Completion year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/06/03
|Tag:
|2-oxazoline; catechol; cationic ring-opening polymerization; microwave; phenolic acid
|Volume:
|41
|Issue:
|1
|Page number:
|5
|Funding institution:
|University of Potsdam
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access