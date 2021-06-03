Schließen

The Dirac operator under collapse to a smooth limit space

  • Let (M-i, g(i))(i is an element of N) be a sequence of spin manifolds with uniform bounded curvature and diameter that converges to a lower-dimensional Riemannian manifold (B, h) in the Gromov-Hausdorff topology. Then, it happens that the spectrum of the Dirac operator converges to the spectrum of a certain first-order elliptic differential operator D-B on B. We give an explicit description of D-B and characterize the special case where D-B equals the Dirac operator on B.

Metadaten
Author details:Saskia RoosORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10455-019-09691-8
ISSN:0232-704X
ISSN:1572-9060
Title of parent work (English):Annals of global analysis and geometry
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/10/25
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/03
Tag:Collapse; Dirac operator; Spin geometry
Volume:57
Issue:1
Page number:31
First page:121
Last Page:151
Funding institution:Hausdorff Research Institute for Mathematics in Bonn
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

