The Dirac operator under collapse to a smooth limit space
- Let (M-i, g(i))(i is an element of N) be a sequence of spin manifolds with uniform bounded curvature and diameter that converges to a lower-dimensional Riemannian manifold (B, h) in the Gromov-Hausdorff topology. Then, it happens that the spectrum of the Dirac operator converges to the spectrum of a certain first-order elliptic differential operator D-B on B. We give an explicit description of D-B and characterize the special case where D-B equals the Dirac operator on B.
|Saskia RoosORCiD
|2019/10/25
|2019
|2021/06/03
|Collapse; Dirac operator; Spin geometry
