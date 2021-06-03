Thermodynamic analysis of the uptake of a protein in a spherical polyelectrolyte brush
A thermodynamic study of the adsorption of Human Serum Albumin (HSA) onto spherical polyelectrolyte brushes (SPBs) by isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) is presented. The SPBs are composed of a solid polystyrene core bearing long chains of poly(acrylic acid). ITC measurements done at different temperatures and ionic strengths lead to a full set of thermodynamicbinding constants together with the enthalpies and entropies of binding. The adsorption of HSA onto SPBs is described with a two-step model. The free energy of binding Delta Gb depends only weakly on temperature because of a marked compensation of enthalpy by entropy. Studies of the adsorbed HSA by Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR) demonstrate no significant disturbance in the secondary structure of the protein. The quantitative analysis demonstrates that counterion release is the major driving force for adsorption in a process where proteins become multivalent counterions of the polyelectrolyte chains upon adsorption. A comparison with the analysis of other sets of data related to the binding of HSA to polyelectrolytes demonstrates that the cancellation of enthalpy and entropy is a general phenomenon that always accompanies the binding of proteins to polyelectrolytes dominated by counterion release.
|Jacek WalkowiakORCiD, Yan LuORCiD, Michael GradzielskiORCiD, Stefan ZauscherORCiD, Matthias BallauffORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.201900421
|1022-1336
|1521-3927
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31697416
|Macromolecular rapid communications
|Wiley-VCH
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2019/11/07
|2019
|2021/06/03
|ITC; Spherical polyelectrolyte brushes; enthalpy-entropy compensation (EEC); proteins; thermodynamics
|41
|1
|8
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft via the International Research Training Group 1524; National Science Foundation Research Triangle Materials Research Science and Engineering Center (NSF MRSEC) [DMR-11211107]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International