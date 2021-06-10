Embodied Practices – Looking from Small Places
- “Embodied Practices – Looking From Small Places” is an edited transcript of a conversation between theatre and performance scholar Sruti Bala (University of Amsterdam) and sociologist, criminologist and anthropologist Dylan Kerrigan (University of Leicester) that took place as an online event in November 2020. Throughout their talk, Bala and Kerrigan engage with the legacy of Haitan anthropologist Michel-Rolph Trouillot. Specifically, they focus on his approach of looking from small units, such as small villages in Dominica, outwards to larger political structures such as global capitalism, social inequalities and the distribution of power. They also share insights from their own research on embodied practices in the Caribbean, Europe and India and answer questions such as: What can research on and through embodied practices tell us about systems of power and domination that move between the local and the global? How can performance practices which are informed by multiple locations and cultures be read and appreciated adequately?“Embodied Practices – Looking From Small Places” is an edited transcript of a conversation between theatre and performance scholar Sruti Bala (University of Amsterdam) and sociologist, criminologist and anthropologist Dylan Kerrigan (University of Leicester) that took place as an online event in November 2020. Throughout their talk, Bala and Kerrigan engage with the legacy of Haitan anthropologist Michel-Rolph Trouillot. Specifically, they focus on his approach of looking from small units, such as small villages in Dominica, outwards to larger political structures such as global capitalism, social inequalities and the distribution of power. They also share insights from their own research on embodied practices in the Caribbean, Europe and India and answer questions such as: What can research on and through embodied practices tell us about systems of power and domination that move between the local and the global? How can performance practices which are informed by multiple locations and cultures be read and appreciated adequately? Sharing insights from his research into Guyanese prisons, Kerrigan outlines how he aims to connect everyday experiences and struggles of Caribbean people to trans-historical and transnational processes such as racial capitalism and post/coloniality. Furthermore, he elaborates on how he uses performance practices such as spoken word poetry and data verbalisation to connect with systematically excluded groups. Bala challenges naïve notions about the inherent transformative potential of performance in her research on performance and translation. She points to the way in which performance and its reception is always already inscribed in what she calls global or planetary asymmetries. At the conclusion of this conversation, they broach the question: are small places truly as small as they seem?…
- “Embodied Practices – Looking From Small Places” ist das editierte Transkript eines Gesprächs zwischen der Theaterwissenschaftlerin Sruti Bala (Universität Amsterdam) und dem Soziologen und Kriminologen Dylan Kerrigan (University Leicester), welches als Online-Veranstaltung unter gleichem Titel im November 2020 stattfand. Zentraler Ausgangspunkt des Gesprächs ist die Auseinandersetzung mit dem Werk des haitianischen Anthropologen Michel-Rolph Trouillot und insbesondere seinem Ansatz ausgehend von kleinen Einheiten, wie etwa kleinen Dörfern auf Dominica, auf große politische Zusammenhänge zu schauen, wie die Weltwirtschaft oder aber auch die Verteilung von Macht und sozialen Ungleichheiten. Davon ausgehend, geben die beiden Wissenschaftler*innen Einblicke in ihre eigenen Forschungen zu verkörperten, performativen Praktiken in der Karibik, in Europa oder in Indien. Sie verhandeln Fragen wie etwa: Wie kann Forschung zu und mit performativen Praktiken unser Verständnis von Macht- und Herrschaftssystemen schärfen, die gleichzeitig lokal“Embodied Practices – Looking From Small Places” ist das editierte Transkript eines Gesprächs zwischen der Theaterwissenschaftlerin Sruti Bala (Universität Amsterdam) und dem Soziologen und Kriminologen Dylan Kerrigan (University Leicester), welches als Online-Veranstaltung unter gleichem Titel im November 2020 stattfand. Zentraler Ausgangspunkt des Gesprächs ist die Auseinandersetzung mit dem Werk des haitianischen Anthropologen Michel-Rolph Trouillot und insbesondere seinem Ansatz ausgehend von kleinen Einheiten, wie etwa kleinen Dörfern auf Dominica, auf große politische Zusammenhänge zu schauen, wie die Weltwirtschaft oder aber auch die Verteilung von Macht und sozialen Ungleichheiten. Davon ausgehend, geben die beiden Wissenschaftler*innen Einblicke in ihre eigenen Forschungen zu verkörperten, performativen Praktiken in der Karibik, in Europa oder in Indien. Sie verhandeln Fragen wie etwa: Wie kann Forschung zu und mit performativen Praktiken unser Verständnis von Macht- und Herrschaftssystemen schärfen, die gleichzeitig lokal und global wirksam sind? Wie könnte eine angemessene und wertschätzende Auseinandersetzung mit performativen Praktiken aussehen, die sich aus unterschiedlichen geografischen und kulturellen Kontexten speisen? Kerrigan führt aus wie er in seiner Forschung zeigt, dass alltägliche Erfahrungen und Kämpfe in der Karibik nicht außerhalb von historischen und transnationalen Prozessen wie racial capitalism sowie Post/Kolonialität zu denken sind. Darüber hinaus berichtet er, wie er performative Praktiken wie spoken word oder data verbalisation einsetzt, um mit systematisch marginalisierten Personen in Kontakt zu treten. Bala legt dar, dass sie in ihrer Forschung, beispielsweise zu Performance und Übersetzung, darum bemüht ist, naive Vorstellungen von dem scheinbar inhärent transformativen Potential von Performance zu dekonstruieren. Aufführungen und deren Rezeption seien vielmehr immer schon eingeschrieben in das, was Bala globale oder planetarische Asymmetrien nennt. Schließlich verhandeln sie die Frage wie klein sogenannte “kleine Orte” tatsächlich sind.…
|Sruti BalaORCiDGND, Dylan KerriganORCiDGND
|Minor Constellations in Conversation Lecture Series
|A Conversation between Sruti Bala and Dylan Kerrigan
|Johanna Heide
|Tori Sinanan, Jan Dammel
|2021/06/10
|Anthropology; Caribbean; Criminology; Embodied Practices; Performance; Performance Studies; Spoken word; Theatre Studies; Translation
