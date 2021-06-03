Schließen

Landslide response to the 27 October 2012 earthquake (M-W 7.8), southern Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, Canada

  • In this paper, we examine the influence of the 27 October 2012, M-w 7.8 earthquake on landslide occurrence in the southern half of Haida Gwaii (formerly Queen Charlotte Islands), British Columbia, Canada. Our 1350 km(2) study area is undisturbed, primarily forested terrain that has not experienced road building or timber harvesting. Our inventory of landslide polygons is based on optical airborne and spaceborne images acquired between 2007 and 2018, from which we extracted and mapped 446 individual landslides (an average of 33 landslides per 100 km(2)). The landslide rate in years without major earthquakes averages 19.4 per year, or 1.4/100 km(2)/year, and the annual average area covered by non-seismically triggered landslides is 35 ha/year. The number of landslides identified in imagery closely following the 2012 earthquake, and probably triggered by it, is 244 or an average of about 18 landslides per 100 km(2). These landslides cover a total area of 461 ha. In the following years-2013-2016 and 2016-2018-the number of landslidesIn this paper, we examine the influence of the 27 October 2012, M-w 7.8 earthquake on landslide occurrence in the southern half of Haida Gwaii (formerly Queen Charlotte Islands), British Columbia, Canada. Our 1350 km(2) study area is undisturbed, primarily forested terrain that has not experienced road building or timber harvesting. Our inventory of landslide polygons is based on optical airborne and spaceborne images acquired between 2007 and 2018, from which we extracted and mapped 446 individual landslides (an average of 33 landslides per 100 km(2)). The landslide rate in years without major earthquakes averages 19.4 per year, or 1.4/100 km(2)/year, and the annual average area covered by non-seismically triggered landslides is 35 ha/year. The number of landslides identified in imagery closely following the 2012 earthquake, and probably triggered by it, is 244 or an average of about 18 landslides per 100 km(2). These landslides cover a total area of 461 ha. In the following years-2013-2016 and 2016-2018-the number of landslides fell, respectively, to 26 and 13.5 landslides per year. In non-earthquake years, most landslides happen on south-facing slopes, facing the prevailing winds. In contrast, during or immediately after the earthquake, up to 32% of the landslides occurred on north and northwest-facing slopes. Although we could not find imagery from the day after the earthquake, overview reconnaissance flights 10 and 16 days later showed that most of the landslides were recent, suggesting they were co-seismic.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sophia Barth, Marten GeertsemaORCiD, Alexandre R. Bevington, Alison L. Bird, John J. Clague, Tom Millard, Peter T. Bobrowsky, Andreas Hasler, Hongjiang Liu
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10346-019-01292-7
ISSN:1612-510X
ISSN:1612-5118
Title of parent work (English):Landslides : journal of the International Consortium on Landslides, ICL
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/09
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/03
Tag:British Columbia; Earthquake; Haida Gwaii; Landslide
Volume:17
Issue:3
Page number:10
First page:517
Last Page:526
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo