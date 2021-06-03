Multifaceted regulatory function of tomato SlTAF1 in the response to salinity stress

Salinity stress limits plant growth and has a major impact on agricultural productivity. Here, we identify NAC transcription factor SlTAF1 as a regulator of salt tolerance in cultivated tomato (Solanum lycopersicum). While overexpression of SlTAF1 improves salinity tolerance compared with wild-type, lowering SlTAF1 expression causes stronger salinity-induced damage. Under salt stress, shoots of SlTAF1 knockdown plants accumulate more toxic Na+ ions, while SlTAF1 overexpressors accumulate less ions, in accordance with an altered expression of the Na+ transporter genes SlHKT1;1 and SlHKT1;2. Furthermore, stomatal conductance and pore area are increased in SlTAF1 knockdown plants during salinity stress, but decreased in SlTAF1 overexpressors. We identified stress-related transcription factor, abscisic acid metabolism and defence-related genes as potential direct targets of SlTAF1, correlating it with reactive oxygen species scavenging capacity and changes in hormonal response. Salinity-induced changes in tricarboxylic acid cycle

Salinity stress limits plant growth and has a major impact on agricultural productivity. Here, we identify NAC transcription factor SlTAF1 as a regulator of salt tolerance in cultivated tomato (Solanum lycopersicum). While overexpression of SlTAF1 improves salinity tolerance compared with wild-type, lowering SlTAF1 expression causes stronger salinity-induced damage. Under salt stress, shoots of SlTAF1 knockdown plants accumulate more toxic Na+ ions, while SlTAF1 overexpressors accumulate less ions, in accordance with an altered expression of the Na+ transporter genes SlHKT1;1 and SlHKT1;2. Furthermore, stomatal conductance and pore area are increased in SlTAF1 knockdown plants during salinity stress, but decreased in SlTAF1 overexpressors. We identified stress-related transcription factor, abscisic acid metabolism and defence-related genes as potential direct targets of SlTAF1, correlating it with reactive oxygen species scavenging capacity and changes in hormonal response. Salinity-induced changes in tricarboxylic acid cycle intermediates and amino acids are more pronounced in SlTAF1 knockdown than wild-type plants, but less so in SlTAF1 overexpressors. The osmoprotectant proline accumulates more in SlTAF1 overexpressors than knockdown plants. In summary, SlTAF1 controls the tomato’s response to salinity stress by combating both osmotic stress and ion toxicity, highlighting this gene as a promising candidate for the future breeding of stress-tolerant crops.

