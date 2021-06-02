Schließen

O caso Jauss

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ottmar EtteORCiDGND
ISBN:978-85-68071-15-1
Subtitle (French):a compreensão a caminho de um futuro para a filologia
translated title (German):Der Fall Jauss: Wege des Verstehens in eine Zukunft der Philologie
Publisher:Caminhos
Place of publishing:Goiânia
Editor(s):Regina Zilberman
Translator:Giovanna Lorena Ribeiro Chaves
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:French
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/02
Page number:133
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo