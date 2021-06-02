Schließen

The global Microcystis interactome

  • Bacteria play key roles in the function and diversity of aquatic systems, but aside from study of specific bloom systems, little is known about the diversity or biogeography of bacteria associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms (cyanoHABs). CyanoHAB species are known to shape bacterial community composition and to rely on functions provided by the associated bacteria, leading to the hypothesized cyanoHAB interactome, a coevolved community of synergistic and interacting bacteria species, each necessary for the success of the others. Here, we surveyed the microbiome associated with Microcystis aeruginosa during blooms in 12 lakes spanning four continents as an initial test of the hypothesized Microcystis interactome. We predicted that microbiome composition and functional potential would be similar across blooms globally. Our results, as revealed by 16S rRNA sequence similarity, indicate that M. aeruginosa is cosmopolitan in lakes across a 280 degrees longitudinal and 90 degrees latitudinal gradient. The microbiome communities wereBacteria play key roles in the function and diversity of aquatic systems, but aside from study of specific bloom systems, little is known about the diversity or biogeography of bacteria associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms (cyanoHABs). CyanoHAB species are known to shape bacterial community composition and to rely on functions provided by the associated bacteria, leading to the hypothesized cyanoHAB interactome, a coevolved community of synergistic and interacting bacteria species, each necessary for the success of the others. Here, we surveyed the microbiome associated with Microcystis aeruginosa during blooms in 12 lakes spanning four continents as an initial test of the hypothesized Microcystis interactome. We predicted that microbiome composition and functional potential would be similar across blooms globally. Our results, as revealed by 16S rRNA sequence similarity, indicate that M. aeruginosa is cosmopolitan in lakes across a 280 degrees longitudinal and 90 degrees latitudinal gradient. The microbiome communities were represented by a wide range of operational taxonomic units and relative abundances. Highly abundant taxa were more related and shared across most sites and did not vary with geographic distance, thus, like Microcystis, revealing no evidence for dispersal limitation. High phylogenetic relatedness, both within and across lakes, indicates that microbiome bacteria with similar functional potential were associated with all blooms. While Microcystis and the microbiome bacteria shared many genes, whole-community metagenomic analysis revealed a suite of biochemical pathways that could be considered complementary. Our results demonstrate a high degree of similarity across global Microcystis blooms, thereby providing initial support for the hypothesized Microcystis interactome.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Katherine V. CookORCiD, Chuang LiORCiD, Haiyuan CaiORCiD, Lee R. Krumholz, K. David HambrightORCiD, Hans W. PaerlORCiD, Morgan M. SteffenORCiD, Alan E. WilsonORCiD, Michele A. BurfordORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, David P. HamiltonORCiD, Helong JiangORCiD, Assaf Sukenik, Delphine Latour, Elisabeth I. MeyerORCiD, Judit PadisakORCiD, Boqiang QinORCiD, Richard M. ZamorORCiD, Guangwei ZhuORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/lno.11361
ISSN:0024-3590
ISSN:1939-5590
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=32051648
Title of parent work (English):Limnology and oceanography
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/19
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/02
Volume:65
Page number:14
First page:S194
Last Page:S207
Funding institution:University of Oklahoma Office of the Vice President for Research; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [DEB 1831061]; NSFNational Science Foundation (NSF) [OCE 1840715, DEB 1831106]; [NIH-1P01ES028939-01]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo