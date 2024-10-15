Dispersion of InPZnS/ZnSe/ZnS multishell quantum dots (QDs) in water
- Abstract We have previously shown (Nanomaterials, 2020, 10 (9), 1858) that InPZnS/ZnSe/ZnS multishell quantum dots (QDs) with a variety of shell thicknesses can be dispersed in water using a ligand exchange reaction with mercaptocarboxylic acids. Here, we demonstrate that the concept can further be extended to a larger variety of QD core sizes while keeping the shell thickness constant. The photoluminescence quantum yield of the QDs in the aqueous phase depends on the QD size and the QDs only show a slight red‐shift upon dispersion in water. This provides access to a larger group of particles with different emission colors, which is interesting for application in e. g. biological or medical diagnostics.
Author details:
|Benjamin Heyne, André Geßner, Armin WedelORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/zaac.202000469
Title of parent work (German):
|Zeitschrift für anorganische und allgemeine Chemie : ZAAC = Journal of inorganic and general chemistry
|extension to QDs with different core sizes and identical shell thickness
Date of first publication:
|2021/03/11
Release date:
|2024/10/15
Tag:
|Aqueous Dispersion; Cd-free; Core Shell; InP; Particles; Phase transfer; QDs
Funding institution:
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research through the projects "Endoprove" (Phase transfer of InP based Quantum Dots)
Funding institution:
|University of Potsdam
Funding institution:
|Projekt DEAL
