Dispersion of InPZnS/ZnSe/ZnS multishell quantum dots (QDs) in water

  • Abstract We have previously shown (Nanomaterials, 2020, 10 (9), 1858) that InPZnS/ZnSe/ZnS multishell quantum dots (QDs) with a variety of shell thicknesses can be dispersed in water using a ligand exchange reaction with mercaptocarboxylic acids. Here, we demonstrate that the concept can further be extended to a larger variety of QD core sizes while keeping the shell thickness constant. The photoluminescence quantum yield of the QDs in the aqueous phase depends on the QD size and the QDs only show a slight red‐shift upon dispersion in water. This provides access to a larger group of particles with different emission colors, which is interesting for application in e. g. biological or medical diagnostics.

Metadaten
Author details:Benjamin Heyne, André Geßner, Armin WedelORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/zaac.202000469
ISSN:1521-3749
ISSN:0044-2313
Title of parent work (German):Zeitschrift für anorganische und allgemeine Chemie : ZAAC = Journal of inorganic and general chemistry
Subtitle (English):extension to QDs with different core sizes and identical shell thickness
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/15
Tag:Aqueous Dispersion; Cd-free; Core Shell; InP; Particles; Phase transfer; QDs
Volume:647
Issue:5
Number of pages:6
First page:415
Last Page:420
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research through the projects "Endoprove" (Phase transfer of InP based Quantum Dots)
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Funding number:13N13781
Funding number:53170000
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

