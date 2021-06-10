The content of this doctoral thesis focusses on three major thematic aspects. The first half of this work is devoted to the chemical synthesis of so-called (1,7)-naphthalenophanes, which are classified in the group of cyclophanes. Several synthetic methods consist of strategies, which are often part of an already existing aromatic unit (e.g. as in naphthalenophanes). Basic approaches where the aromatic moiety is formed during the reaction in terms of a ring-closing reaction can be rarely found. A powerful benzoanellation method which has proven suitability in the working group is the Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER reaction (DDA reaction). As part of this work twelve selected examples of partially strained and macrocyclic (1,7)-naphthalenophanes could be obtained via a photochemical variant of the DDA reaction (PDDA reaction). In contrast the thermal version (TDDA reaction) for the preparation of (1,7)-naphthalenophanes failed. The extraordinary reactivity of photo reactants originated from a folded ground-state geometry is caused by π-stacking

The content of this doctoral thesis focusses on three major thematic aspects. The first half of this work is devoted to the chemical synthesis of so-called (1,7)-naphthalenophanes, which are classified in the group of cyclophanes. Several synthetic methods consist of strategies, which are often part of an already existing aromatic unit (e.g. as in naphthalenophanes). Basic approaches where the aromatic moiety is formed during the reaction in terms of a ring-closing reaction can be rarely found. A powerful benzoanellation method which has proven suitability in the working group is the Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER reaction (DDA reaction). As part of this work twelve selected examples of partially strained and macrocyclic (1,7)-naphthalenophanes could be obtained via a photochemical variant of the DDA reaction (PDDA reaction). In contrast the thermal version (TDDA reaction) for the preparation of (1,7)-naphthalenophanes failed. The extraordinary reactivity of photo reactants originated from a folded ground-state geometry is caused by π-stacking as calculated by quantum chemical methods. In addition, ring strains and structural strain indicators of relevant photo products were calculated as well. Besides that, trends inside the corresponding product NMR spectra in dependence of the linker length were identified and discussed. Moreover, a variation of the chromophoric group (acyl, carboxylic acid and carboxylic acid ester) in the photo reactants showed comparable photokinetics and -reactivities after being irradiated in dichloromethane. The second part dealt with the design and development of two continuous-flow reactors for applications in the UV-range, since photochemical transformations are limited by their scalability. The first prototype reactor could generate via an internal numbering-up approach consisting of three lamps (𝜆𝜆 = 254, 310 und 355 nm) product material with up to n = 188.0 mmol as a selected test system showed. The second flow UV-reactor was constructionally simplified by exchanging all quarz containing elements by PLEXIGLAS®. As a result, identical space-time-yields could be obtained with the same chosen test substrate. Continuous-flow UV-photochemistry can therefore be regarded as advantageous over traditional batch photochemistry regarding reaction times, product yields and solvent waste. As a result, the last section provided insights into the synthesis of biomedically and pharmacologically relevant 1-arylnaphthalene lignanes based on an intramolecular PDDA reaction (IMPDDA reaction) as key step. For this purpose, three synthesis concepts were elaborated and applied in the total synthesis of three selected natural products consisting of an 1-arylnaphthalene skeleton.

