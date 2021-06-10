Untersuchungen zur Synthese von (1,7)-Naphthalenophanen über eine Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER-Reaktion als Schlüsselschritt
Investigations towards the synthesis of (1,7)-Naphthalenophanes via a Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER reaction as key step
- Die vorliegende Dissertation behandelt drei thematische Schwerpunkte. Im Ergebnisteil steht die chemische Synthese von sogenannten (1,7)-Naphthalenophanen im Vordergrund, die zur Substanzklasse von Cyclophanen gehören. Während zahlreiche Synthesemethoden Strategien zum Aufbau von Ringsystemen (wie z. B. von Naphthalenophanen) verfolgen, die Teil einer bereits existierenden aromatischen Struktur der Ausgangsverbindung sind, nutzen nur wenige Ansätze Reaktionen, die einen Ringschluss zum gewünschten Produkt erst im Zuge der Synthese etablieren. Eine Benzanellierung, die eine besondere Aufmerksamkeit im Arbeitskreis erfahren hat, ist die Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER-Reaktion (DDA-Reaktion). Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit konnte gezeigt werden, dass zwölf ausgewählte (1,7)-Naphthalenophane, die teilweise ringgespannt und makrozyklisch aufgebaut waren, mithilfe einer photochemischen Variante der DDA-Reaktion (PDDA-Reaktion) zugänglich gemacht werden können. Die Versuche, auf thermischem Wege (TDDA-Reaktion) (1,7)-Naphthalenophane herzustellen, misslangen.Die vorliegende Dissertation behandelt drei thematische Schwerpunkte. Im Ergebnisteil steht die chemische Synthese von sogenannten (1,7)-Naphthalenophanen im Vordergrund, die zur Substanzklasse von Cyclophanen gehören. Während zahlreiche Synthesemethoden Strategien zum Aufbau von Ringsystemen (wie z. B. von Naphthalenophanen) verfolgen, die Teil einer bereits existierenden aromatischen Struktur der Ausgangsverbindung sind, nutzen nur wenige Ansätze Reaktionen, die einen Ringschluss zum gewünschten Produkt erst im Zuge der Synthese etablieren. Eine Benzanellierung, die eine besondere Aufmerksamkeit im Arbeitskreis erfahren hat, ist die Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER-Reaktion (DDA-Reaktion). Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit konnte gezeigt werden, dass zwölf ausgewählte (1,7)-Naphthalenophane, die teilweise ringgespannt und makrozyklisch aufgebaut waren, mithilfe einer photochemischen Variante der DDA-Reaktion (PDDA-Reaktion) zugänglich gemacht werden können. Die Versuche, auf thermischem Wege (TDDA-Reaktion) (1,7)-Naphthalenophane herzustellen, misslangen. Die außergewöhnliche Reaktivität der Photoreaktanten konnte mithilfe quantenchemischer Berechnungen durch eine gefaltete Grundzustandsgeometrie erklärt werden. Darüber hinaus wurden Ringspannungen und strukturelle Spannungsindikatoren der relevanten Photoprodukte ermittelt und Trends in Abhängigkeit der Linkerlänge in den NMR-Spektren der Zielverbindungen ermittelt sowie diskutiert. Zudem zeigte eine Variation am Chromophor (Acyl-, Carbonsäure- und Carbonsäureester) der Photoreaktanten bei der Bestrahlung in Dichlormethan eine vergleichbare Photokinetik und -reaktivität. Der zweite Abschnitt dieser Dissertation ist dem Design und der Entwicklung zweier Photoreaktoren für UV-Anwendungen im kontinuierlichen Durchfluss gewidmet, da photochemische Transformationen bekanntermaßen in ihrer Skalierbarkeit limitiert sind. Im ersten Prototyp konnten mittels effizienter Parallelschaltung mit bis zu drei UV-Lampen (𝜆𝜆 = 254, 310 und 355 nm) Produktmaterialmengen von bis zu n = 188 mmol anhand eines ausgewählten Fallbeispiels erreicht werden. Im konstruktionstechnisch stark vereinfachten zweiten Photoreaktor wurden alle quarzhaltigen Elemente gegen günstigeres PLEXIGLAS® ersetzt. Das Resultat waren identische Raum-Zeit-Ausbeuten in Bezug auf das zuvor gewählte Synthesebeispiel. Demnach bietet die UV-Photochemie im kontinuierlichen Durchfluss Vorteile gegenüber der traditionellen Bestrahlung im Tauchreaktor. Hinsichtlich Reaktionszeit, Produktausbeuten und Lösemittelverbrauch ist sie synthetisch weit überlegen. Im letzten Abschnitt der Arbeit wurden diese Erkenntnisse genutzt, um biomedizinisch und pharmakologisch vielversprechende 1-Arylnaphthalen-Lignane mittels einer intramolekularen PDDA-Reaktion (IMPDDA-Reaktion) als Schlüsselschritt herzustellen. Hierzu wurden drei Konzepte erarbeitet und in der Totalsynthese von drei ausgewählten Zielstrukturen auf Basis des 1-Arylnaphthalengrundgerüsts realisiert.…
- The content of this doctoral thesis focusses on three major thematic aspects. The first half of this work is devoted to the chemical synthesis of so-called (1,7)-naphthalenophanes, which are classified in the group of cyclophanes. Several synthetic methods consist of strategies, which are often part of an already existing aromatic unit (e.g. as in naphthalenophanes). Basic approaches where the aromatic moiety is formed during the reaction in terms of a ring-closing reaction can be rarely found. A powerful benzoanellation method which has proven suitability in the working group is the Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER reaction (DDA reaction). As part of this work twelve selected examples of partially strained and macrocyclic (1,7)-naphthalenophanes could be obtained via a photochemical variant of the DDA reaction (PDDA reaction). In contrast the thermal version (TDDA reaction) for the preparation of (1,7)-naphthalenophanes failed. The extraordinary reactivity of photo reactants originated from a folded ground-state geometry is caused by π-stackingThe content of this doctoral thesis focusses on three major thematic aspects. The first half of this work is devoted to the chemical synthesis of so-called (1,7)-naphthalenophanes, which are classified in the group of cyclophanes. Several synthetic methods consist of strategies, which are often part of an already existing aromatic unit (e.g. as in naphthalenophanes). Basic approaches where the aromatic moiety is formed during the reaction in terms of a ring-closing reaction can be rarely found. A powerful benzoanellation method which has proven suitability in the working group is the Dehydro-DIELS-ALDER reaction (DDA reaction). As part of this work twelve selected examples of partially strained and macrocyclic (1,7)-naphthalenophanes could be obtained via a photochemical variant of the DDA reaction (PDDA reaction). In contrast the thermal version (TDDA reaction) for the preparation of (1,7)-naphthalenophanes failed. The extraordinary reactivity of photo reactants originated from a folded ground-state geometry is caused by π-stacking as calculated by quantum chemical methods. In addition, ring strains and structural strain indicators of relevant photo products were calculated as well. Besides that, trends inside the corresponding product NMR spectra in dependence of the linker length were identified and discussed. Moreover, a variation of the chromophoric group (acyl, carboxylic acid and carboxylic acid ester) in the photo reactants showed comparable photokinetics and -reactivities after being irradiated in dichloromethane. The second part dealt with the design and development of two continuous-flow reactors for applications in the UV-range, since photochemical transformations are limited by their scalability. The first prototype reactor could generate via an internal numbering-up approach consisting of three lamps (𝜆𝜆 = 254, 310 und 355 nm) product material with up to n = 188.0 mmol as a selected test system showed. The second flow UV-reactor was constructionally simplified by exchanging all quarz containing elements by PLEXIGLAS®. As a result, identical space-time-yields could be obtained with the same chosen test substrate. Continuous-flow UV-photochemistry can therefore be regarded as advantageous over traditional batch photochemistry regarding reaction times, product yields and solvent waste. As a result, the last section provided insights into the synthesis of biomedically and pharmacologically relevant 1-arylnaphthalene lignanes based on an intramolecular PDDA reaction (IMPDDA reaction) as key step. For this purpose, three synthesis concepts were elaborated and applied in the total synthesis of three selected natural products consisting of an 1-arylnaphthalene skeleton.…
