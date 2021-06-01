Synthesis of Novel Sulfobetaine Polymers with Differing Dipole Orientations in Their Side Chains, and Their Effects on the Antifouling Properties

The impact of the orientation of zwitterionic groups, with respect to the polymer backbone, on the antifouling performance of thin hydrogel films made of polyzwitterions is explored. In an extension of the recent discussion about differences in the behavior of polymeric phosphatidylcholines and choline phosphates, a quasi-isomeric set of three poly(sulfobetaine methacrylate)s is designed for this purpose. The design is based on the established monomer 3-[N-2-(methacryloyloxy)ethyl-N,N-dimethyl]ammonio-propane-1-sulfonate and two novel sulfobetaine methacrylates, in which the positions of the cationic and the ionic groups relative to the polymerizable group, and thus also to the polymer backbone, are altered. The effect of the varied segmental dipole orientation on their water solubility, wetting behavior by water, and fouling resistance is compared. As model systems, the adsorption of the model proteins bovine serum albumin (BSA), fibrinogen, and lysozyme onto films of the various polyzwitterion surfaces is studied, as well as the

The impact of the orientation of zwitterionic groups, with respect to the polymer backbone, on the antifouling performance of thin hydrogel films made of polyzwitterions is explored. In an extension of the recent discussion about differences in the behavior of polymeric phosphatidylcholines and choline phosphates, a quasi-isomeric set of three poly(sulfobetaine methacrylate)s is designed for this purpose. The design is based on the established monomer 3-[N-2-(methacryloyloxy)ethyl-N,N-dimethyl]ammonio-propane-1-sulfonate and two novel sulfobetaine methacrylates, in which the positions of the cationic and the ionic groups relative to the polymerizable group, and thus also to the polymer backbone, are altered. The effect of the varied segmental dipole orientation on their water solubility, wetting behavior by water, and fouling resistance is compared. As model systems, the adsorption of the model proteins bovine serum albumin (BSA), fibrinogen, and lysozyme onto films of the various polyzwitterion surfaces is studied, as well as the settlement of a diatom (Navicula perminuta) and barnacle cyprids (Balanus improvisus) as representatives of typical marine fouling communities. The results demonstrate the important role of the zwitterionic group's orientation on the polymer behavior and fouling resistance.

…