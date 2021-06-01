Schließen

Linking metagenomics to aquatic microbial ecology and biogeochemical cycles

  • Microbial communities are essential components of aquatic ecosystems through their contribution to food web dynamics and biogeochemical processes. Aquatic microbial diversity is immense and a general challenge is to understand how metabolism and interactions of single organisms shape microbial community dynamics and ecosystem-scale biogeochemical transformations. Metagenomic approaches have developed rapidly, and proven to be powerful in linking microbial community dynamics to biogeochemical processes. In this review, we provide an overview of metagenomic approaches, followed by a discussion on some recent insights they have provided, including those in this special issue. These include the discovery of new taxa and metabolisms in aquatic microbiomes, insights into community assembly and functional ecology as well as evolutionary processes shaping microbial genomes and microbiomes, and the influence of human activities on aquatic microbiomes. Given that metagenomics can now be considered a mature technology where data generation andMicrobial communities are essential components of aquatic ecosystems through their contribution to food web dynamics and biogeochemical processes. Aquatic microbial diversity is immense and a general challenge is to understand how metabolism and interactions of single organisms shape microbial community dynamics and ecosystem-scale biogeochemical transformations. Metagenomic approaches have developed rapidly, and proven to be powerful in linking microbial community dynamics to biogeochemical processes. In this review, we provide an overview of metagenomic approaches, followed by a discussion on some recent insights they have provided, including those in this special issue. These include the discovery of new taxa and metabolisms in aquatic microbiomes, insights into community assembly and functional ecology as well as evolutionary processes shaping microbial genomes and microbiomes, and the influence of human activities on aquatic microbiomes. Given that metagenomics can now be considered a mature technology where data generation and descriptive analyses are relatively routine and informative, we then discuss metagenomic-enabled research avenues to further link microbial dynamics to biogeochemical processes. These include the integration of metagenomics into well-designed ecological experiments, the use of metagenomics to inform and validate metabolic and biogeochemical models, and the pressing need for ecologically relevant model organisms and simple microbial systems to better interpret the taxonomic and functional information integrated in metagenomes. These research avenues will contribute to a more mechanistic and predictive understanding of links between microbial dynamics and biogeochemical cycles. Owing to rapid climate change and human impacts on aquatic ecosystems, the urgency of such an understanding has never been greater.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Ramon Massana, Katherine D. McMahon, David A. WalshORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/lno.11382
ISSN:0024-3590
ISSN:1939-5590
Title of parent work (English):Limnology and oceanography
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/20
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/01
Volume:65
Page number:19
First page:S2
Last Page:S20
Funding institution:Canadian National Sciences and Engineering Research Council Discovery program; United States National Science Foundation Long-Term Ecological Research Program [NTL-LTER DEB-1440297]; Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation; EU project SINGEK [H2020-MSCA-ITN-2015-675752]; Spanish project ALLFLAGS (MINECO) [CTM2016-75083-R]; German Ministry of Education and Science (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01LC1501G]; DFG project MicroprimeGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GR 1540/23-1]; DFG project APPS [GR 1540/30-1]; Canadian National Sciences and Engineering Research Council Canada Research Chair program
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo