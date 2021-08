In this study, I have pursued the goal of making a factual, independent contribution to a debate against Honneth's critical theory of society. Contrary to his own systematic objective, Honneth is criticised for the fact that his critical social theory fails in critically questioning all phenomena of social domination in modern liberal democratic societies. For social recognition, which Honneth treats as a key concept for this critical questioning, where social domination is related to social disregard (as a lack of social recognition), can in fact itself be a medium for the foundation of social subjugation. This happens in processes of identity development in which social recognition grants certain identity possibilities for individuals as recognised and, in this way, simultaneously excludes other identity possibilities, thus having a restrictive and insofar domineering effect on this identity. It is a form of social domination that is created through social recognition. According to the reproach, Honneth ignores that social

In this study, I have pursued the goal of making a factual, independent contribution to a debate against Honneth's critical theory of society. Contrary to his own systematic objective, Honneth is criticised for the fact that his critical social theory fails in critically questioning all phenomena of social domination in modern liberal democratic societies. For social recognition, which Honneth treats as a key concept for this critical questioning, where social domination is related to social disregard (as a lack of social recognition), can in fact itself be a medium for the foundation of social subjugation. This happens in processes of identity development in which social recognition grants certain identity possibilities for individuals as recognised and, in this way, simultaneously excludes other identity possibilities, thus having a restrictive and insofar domineering effect on this identity. It is a form of social domination that is created through social recognition. According to the reproach, Honneth ignores that social recognition can have such a negative effect on individuals as recognised. This raises the questions of whether social recognition in processes of identity development is always accompanied by social domination and how this type of social domination can be criticised. Honneth has answered these questions in a personal conversation with Allen and Cooke (as two participants in the debate against Honneth). At this point, he argues with both participants in the conversation that the operation of restricting identity possibilities is not in itself an operation that traces back to social domination, as is otherwise claimed in the debate against his critical social theory. This view is based on the idea that social recognition only proves to be domineering in that practical context on the condition that it violates immanent principles that define substantive critical standards. My contribution to this debate against Honneth consists, on the one hand, in explaining that both the view and the idea are argumentatively flawed, and, on the other hand, in carrying out the project of remedying this argumentative flaw itself. Against that view, I argue that the three authors do not explain in their discussion how social recognition is not domineering when it restricts the identity possibilities of individuals as recognised, because with this restriction, it is rather factually domineering over these individuals - the debate against Honneth, so in support of this view, is mainly built on this very fact. Against this idea, I have posed and answered five problematic questions, which refer not only to this idea itself, but also to other, more obvious ideas that the three authors have addressed.

