Impact of cognitive performance on disease-related knowledge six months after multi-component rehabilitation in patients after an acute cardiac event

  • Background Although associations between cardiovascular diseases and cognitive impairment are well known, the impact of cognitive performance on the success of patient education as a core component of cardiac rehabilitation remains insufficiently investigated so far. Design Prospective observational study in two inpatient cardiac rehabilitation centres between September 2014 and August 2015 with a follow-up six months after cardiac rehabilitation. Method At admission to and discharge from cardiac rehabilitation, the cognitive performance of 401 patients (54.5 ± 6.3 years, 80% men) following an acute coronary syndrome and/or coronary artery bypass graft was tested using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. Patients’ disease-related knowledge was determined using a quiz (22 items for medical knowledge and 12 items for healthy lifestyle and behaviour) at both times and at follow-up. The change in knowledge after cardiac rehabilitation was analysed in multivariable regression models. Potentially influencing parameters (e.g. levelBackground Although associations between cardiovascular diseases and cognitive impairment are well known, the impact of cognitive performance on the success of patient education as a core component of cardiac rehabilitation remains insufficiently investigated so far. Design Prospective observational study in two inpatient cardiac rehabilitation centres between September 2014 and August 2015 with a follow-up six months after cardiac rehabilitation. Method At admission to and discharge from cardiac rehabilitation, the cognitive performance of 401 patients (54.5 ± 6.3 years, 80% men) following an acute coronary syndrome and/or coronary artery bypass graft was tested using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. Patients’ disease-related knowledge was determined using a quiz (22 items for medical knowledge and 12 items for healthy lifestyle and behaviour) at both times and at follow-up. The change in knowledge after cardiac rehabilitation was analysed in multivariable regression models. Potentially influencing parameters (e.g. level of education, medication, cardiovascular risk factors, coronary artery bypass graft, comorbidities, exercise capacity) were considered. Results During cardiac rehabilitation, disease-related knowledge was significantly enhanced in both scales. At follow-up, the average level of medical knowledge was significantly reduced, while lifestyle knowledge remained at a stable level. The maintenance of knowledge after cardiac rehabilitation was predominantly predicted by prior knowledge, cognitive performance at discharge from cardiac rehabilitation and, in the case of medical knowledge, by coronary artery bypass graft. Conclusion Patient education in cardiac rehabilitation led to enhanced disease-related knowledge, but the maintenance of this essentially depended on patients’ cognitive performance, especially after coronary artery bypass graft. Therefore, patient education concepts in cardiac rehabilitation should be reconsidered and adjusted as needed.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Annett SalzwedelORCiDGND, Maria-Dorothea HeidlerGND, Karin Meng, Martin Schikora, Karl Wegscheider, Rona Reibis, Heinz VöllerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/2047487318791609
ISSN:2047-4873
ISSN:2047-4881
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30073848
Title of parent work (English):European journal of preventive cardiology : the official ESC journal for primary & secondary cardiovascular prevention, rehabilitation and sports cardiology
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/29
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/05/31
Tag:Mild cognitive impairment; cardiac rehabilitation; coronary artery disease; patient education; secondary prevention
Volume:26
Issue:1
Page number:10
First page:46
Last Page:55
Funding institution:German Federal Pension Insurance [0421/00-40-64-50-39]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

