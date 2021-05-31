Schließen

General versus pain-specific cognitions

  • Background Previous studies found evidence that dispositional optimism is related to lower pain sensitivity. Recent findings suggest that temporarily increasing optimism by means of imagining a positive future may also have pain-alleviating effects. Objectives The present experiment was designed to investigate conditioned pain modulation (CPM) as a potential underlying mechanism of this pain-alleviating effect of induced optimism. Methods For this purpose, 45 healthy participants were randomized into an optimistic or neutral imagery condition. Additionally, participants completed questionnaires on dispositional optimism, pain catastrophizing and pain expectations. CPM was assessed by delivering a series of five heat pain stimuli on the nondominant hand before and during immersion of the dominant hand in water of 5 degrees C for 70 s. Results A clear CPM effect was found, that is heat pain reports were lower during simultaneous cold water stimulation. Although the optimism manipulation successfully increased optimism, it did not affectBackground Previous studies found evidence that dispositional optimism is related to lower pain sensitivity. Recent findings suggest that temporarily increasing optimism by means of imagining a positive future may also have pain-alleviating effects. Objectives The present experiment was designed to investigate conditioned pain modulation (CPM) as a potential underlying mechanism of this pain-alleviating effect of induced optimism. Methods For this purpose, 45 healthy participants were randomized into an optimistic or neutral imagery condition. Additionally, participants completed questionnaires on dispositional optimism, pain catastrophizing and pain expectations. CPM was assessed by delivering a series of five heat pain stimuli on the nondominant hand before and during immersion of the dominant hand in water of 5 degrees C for 70 s. Results A clear CPM effect was found, that is heat pain reports were lower during simultaneous cold water stimulation. Although the optimism manipulation successfully increased optimism, it did not affect pain ratings or CPM. Post hoc analyses indicated that dispositional optimism was not associated with the magnitude of CPM, but pain catastrophizing and pain expectations did significantly correlate with the CPM effect. Conclusion Pain-specific but not general cognitions appear to influence endogenous pain modulation. Significance Conditioned pain modulation is not the underlying mechanism of the pain-alleviating effects of induced optimism. However, pain-specific cognitions including pain catastrophizing and pain expectations affect endogenous pain modulation which should be taken into account in treatment and CPM research.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Juliane TraxlerORCiD, Marjolein M. Hanssen, Stefan LautenbacherGND, Fabian Ottawa, Madelon L. Peters
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ejp.1294
ISSN:1090-3801
ISSN:1532-2149
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30074678
Title of parent work (English):European journal of pain
Subtitle (English):Pain catastrophizing but not optimism influences conditioned pain modulation
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/03
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/05/31
Volume:23
Issue:1
Page number:10
First page:150
Last Page:159
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo