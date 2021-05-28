Schließen

Hydrodynamic Simulations of Moonlet-induced Propellers in Saturn's Rings

  One of the biggest successes of the Cassini mission is the detection of small moons (moonlets) embedded in Saturns rings that cause S-shaped density structures in their close vicinity, called propellers. Here, we present isothermal hydrodynamic simulations of moonlet-induced propellers in Saturn's A ring that denote a further development of the original model. We find excellent agreement between these new hydrodynamic and corresponding N-body simulations. Furthermore, the hydrodynamic simulations confirm the predicted scaling laws and the analytical solution for the density in the propeller gaps. Finally, this mean field approach allows us to simulate the pattern of the giant propeller Blériot, which is too large to be modeled by direct N-body simulations. Our results are compared to two stellar occultation observations by the Cassini Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrometer (UVIS), which intersect the propeller Blériot. Best fits to the UVIS optical depth profiles are achieved for a Hill radius of 590 m, which implies a moonlet diameter of about 860 m. Furthermore, the model favors a kinematic shear viscosity of the surrounding ring material of ν0 = 340 cm2 s−1, a dispersion velocity in the range of 0.3 cm s−1 < c0 < 1.5 cm s−1, and a fairly high bulk viscosity 7 < ξ0/ν0 < 17. These large transport values might be overestimated by our isothermal ring model and should be reviewed by an extended model including thermal fluctuations.

Metadaten
Author details:Martin SeißORCiD, Nicole AlbersORCiD, Miodrag SremčevićORCiD, Jürgen SchmidtORCiD, Heikki SaloORCiD, Michael SeilerORCiDGND, Holger HoffmannORCiDGND, Frank SpahnORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-3881/aaed44
ISSN:0004-6256
ISSN:1538-3881
Title of parent work (English):The astronomical journal
Subtitle (English):Application to Bleriot
Publisher:IOP Publishing Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/12
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/28
Tag:diffusion; hydrodynamics; planets and satellites: rings
Volume:157
Issue:1
Page number:11
Funding institution:Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft-und RaumfahrtHelmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [OH 1401]; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [Sp 384/28-1, Ho5720/1-1]; Cassini project
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 3.0 Deutschland

