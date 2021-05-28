Schließen

Specialisation and diversity of multiple trophic groups are promoted by different forest features

  While forest management strongly influences biodiversity, it remains unclear how the structural and compositional changes caused by management affect different community dimensions (e.g. richness, specialisation, abundance or completeness) and how this differs between taxa. We assessed the effects of nine forest features (representing stand structure, heterogeneity and tree composition) on thirteen above- and belowground trophic groups of plants, animals, fungi and bacteria in 150 temperate forest plots differing in their management type. Canopy cover decreased light resources, which increased community specialisation but reduced overall diversity and abundance. Features increasing resource types and diversifying microhabitats (admixing of oaks and conifers) were important and mostly affected richness. Belowground groups responded differently to those aboveground and had weaker responses to most forest features. Our results show that we need to consider forest features rather than broad management types and highlight the importance of considering several groups and community dimensions to better inform conservation.

Author details:Caterina PenoneORCiD, Eric AllanORCiD, Santiago Soliveres, Maria R. Felipe-Lucia, Martin M. Gossner, Sebastian Seibold, Nadja K. SimonsORCiD, Peter SchallORCiD, Fons van der Plas, Peter ManningORCiD, Ruben D. Manzanedo, Steffen Boch, Daniel Prati, Christian Ammer, Juergen Bauhus, Francois Buscot, Martin Ehbrecht, Kezia Goldmann, Kirsten Jung, Joerg Mueller, Joerg C. Mueller, Rodica Pena, Andrea Polle, Swen C. Renner, Liliane Ruess, Ingo Schoenig, Marion Schrumpf, Emily F. Solly, Marco Tschapka, Wolfgang W. Weisser, Tesfaye WubetORCiD, Markus FischerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/ele.13182
ISSN:1461-023X
ISSN:1461-0248
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30463104
Title of parent work (English):Ecology letters
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/21
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/28
Tag:biodiversity exploratories; dark diversity; forest management; global change; land-use; multidiversity; specialisation; temperate forests
Volume:22
Issue:1
Page number:11
First page:170
Last Page:180
Funding institution:(DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [Po362/18-3]; Spanish Government under a Ramon y Cajal contract [RY C-2016-20604]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

