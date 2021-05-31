Schließen

Erratum: Post-adiabatic supernova remnants in an interstellar magnetic field: oblique shocks and non-uniform environment. - (Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. - 479, (2018), pg. 4253 - 4270)

  • This is a correction notice for ‘Post-adiabatic supernova remnants in an interstellar magnetic field: oblique shocks and non-uniform environment’ (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/sty1750), which was published in MNRAS 479, 4253–4270 (2018). The publisher regrets to inform that the colour was missing from the colour scales in Figs 8(a)–(d) and Figs 9(a) and (b). This has now been corrected online. The publisher apologizes for this error.

Metadaten
Author details:Oleh PetrukORCiD, T. Kuzyo, S. Orlando, Martin Karl Wilhelm PohlORCiDGND, M. Miceli, F. Bocchino, V. Beshley, Robert BroseORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/sty2861
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/26
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/05/31
Tag:ISM: magnetic fields; ISM: supernova remnants; addenda; errata; shock waves
Volume:482
Issue:2
Page number:2
First page:1979
Last Page:1980
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

